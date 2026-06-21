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Could This Florida Panthers Move Be the First Step Toward Landing Dylan Larkin?

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Michael Whitaker
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Updated Jun 21, 2026, 20:13
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A trade by the Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon is causing speculation that it could be the first step in a potential pursuit of Dylan Larkin, who has requested a trade from the Red Wings.

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Nearly three weeks ago, news broke from NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman that Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, whom the club selected in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft, had requested a trade. 

Larkin's reported trade request is a change in tune from what he had to say in April following the conclusion of Detroit's season, which unfortunately resulted in falling short of earning a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th straight season. 

Further complicating things was Larkin's reported initial trade list that included only the Vegas Golden Knights, the Minnesota Wild, and Florida Panthers - all teams who have one or more teammate of his from Team USA in last year's Four Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics earlier this spring. 

While reports have emerged that Larkin and his representatives are willing to expand his limited trade list, did one of those teams just reveal its hand in what could be the first step toward pursuing the Red Wings captain?

Earlier on Sunday, the Panthers dealt forward Mackie Samoskevich to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for the No. 25 pick in the NHL Draft, and a second-round pick in next year's Draft. 

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The Panthers now have a pair of first-round selections, along with a pair of second-round picks, as well as Seattle's future second-round pick. 

The Detroit Red Wings could very well be trading away captain Dylan Larkin before long - would a deal to the West Coast make sense?
thehockeynews.comWould Dylan Larkin Accept A Trade To The West Coast? The Detroit Red Wings could very well be trading away captain Dylan Larkin before long - would a deal to the West Coast make sense?

A pending restricted free agent, Samoskevich counted $775,000 against the salary cap and also played college hockey at the University of Michigan. 

To date, there have been no official statements from Larkin, his agent Pat Brisson, or Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman regarding the reported trade request. 

The Panthers, who are in the Atlantic Division with the Red Wings, advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three straight seasons from 2023 through 2025, and won consecutive titles. 

They weren't able to defend the Stanley Cup this season, as their roster was decimated by injuries. But by most projections, they should be right back in the mix of things in 2025-26. 

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