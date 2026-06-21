Could This Florida Panthers Move Be the First Step Toward Landing Dylan Larkin?
Michael Whitaker 2hUpdated Jun 21, 2026, 20:13featured
A trade by the Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon is causing speculation that it could be the first step in a potential pursuit of Dylan Larkin, who has requested a trade from the Red Wings.
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