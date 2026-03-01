Critical Injury Update Released On Red Wings Prospect Carter Mazur

The Griffins have enjoyed a historic campaign and recently became the first AHL club in several decades to clinch a playoff spot in February.
Mazur, whom the Red Wings selected in the third round (71st overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, was felled in October with a lower-body injury and has not played since.
He made his NHL debut with the Red Wings last season and invited scores of family and friends to Little Caesars Arena for the milestone evening.
However, his night was over after just two shifts and not even a full minute of ice time after he suffered a dislocated elbow while trying to throw a body check.
Mazur had been racking up the points at nearly a point-per-game pace last year before his injury, having recorded eight goals with seven assists for 15 points in the 20 games he played in before being called up to the Red Wings.
This season, he continued to demonstrate his offensive flair, notching four goals and two assists in five games.
