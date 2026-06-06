Darren Pang Reacts To Dylan Larkin's Reported Trade Request From Red Wings

“But if it's the legitimate side of it and Dylan Larkin doesn't want to continue in his home state of Michigan with all the growth they've done and all the battling they've done together, I gotta tell you, I'm a little surprised," Pang said. "I would think that he would do what Steve did way back when and say, ‘I'm going to put this team on my shoulders and say we're going to win right here, and I'm going to be a Michigan-born captain and be the guy that leads this team here.’