Detroit AHL Griffins Kick Off AHL Playoffs Saturday vs Manitoba Moose

Standing in their way is a Manitoba team fueled by top prospects from the Winnipeg Jets system. The Moose finished the regular season 35-29-5-3, good for 10th in the Western Conference, before battling through a dramatic opening round. After dropping the first game of their best-of-three series against the Milwaukee Admirals, Manitoba responded with back-to-back wins to advance. Highly touted prospects Brad Lambert and Brayden Yager have been key contributors and will be central to the Moose’s upset hopes.