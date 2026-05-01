Detroit AHL Griffins Kick Off AHL Playoffs Saturday vs Manitoba Moose

Griffins chase historic Calder Cup run, battling Moose with key reinforcements and a proving ground for future Red Wings goalies.
The Grand Rapids Griffins will open their postseason on Saturday with high expectations, as the top seed in the Western Conference prepares to face the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League’s division semifinals.
Grand Rapids, the AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, is coming off a historic 2025–26 regular season that saw the club post a franchise-best 51-16-4-1 record. The Griffins set a remarkable pace throughout the year, recording the best record in league history at the 35, 40, and 50-game marks, while also ranking second-best all-time through 45 and 55 games. Their dominant performance earned them a first-round bye and positioned them as a clear favorite entering the playoffs.
Standing in their way is a Manitoba team fueled by top prospects from the Winnipeg Jets system. The Moose finished the regular season 35-29-5-3, good for 10th in the Western Conference, before battling through a dramatic opening round. After dropping the first game of their best-of-three series against the Milwaukee Admirals, Manitoba responded with back-to-back wins to advance. Highly touted prospects Brad Lambert and Brayden Yager have been key contributors and will be central to the Moose’s upset hopes.
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The Griffins are expected to be even stronger heading into Game 1, with several notable reinforcements likely to join the lineup. Prospects Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Carter Mazur, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka are anticipated to bolster an already deep roster, while captain Dominik Shine is set to return after spending time with Detroit.
One of the most compelling storylines for Grand Rapids will be in goal. With the Red Wings preparing for a long-term transition behind NHL starter John Gibson, the organization is using this playoff run as a proving ground for its next wave of netminders. Detroit General manager Steve Yzerman indicated that the team will evaluate its options based on postseason performance.
Leading the competition is Sebastian Cossa, the 2021 first-round pick who posted a stellar 26-8-4 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and .915 save percentage this season. He is closely followed by Trey Augustine, a 2023 second-round selection out of the Michigan State Spartans who has begun adjusting to the professional level, and Michal Postava, a Czech free agent whose dominant 17-6-0 record, 1.71 goals-against average, and .937 save percentage have made him a breakout standout.
With a record-setting season behind them and a wave of young talent pushing for NHL roles, the Griffins enter the playoffs as one of the most intriguing teams in the AHL. For Detroit, this postseason is about more than a championship pursuit but could play a major role in shaping the franchise’s future.
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