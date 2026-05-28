Red Wings Could Try To Offer Sheet Golden Knights Breakout Pavel Dorofeyev

With cap-strapped contenders vulnerable, Steve Yzerman could weaponize Detroit’s wealth to poach elite scorers like Pavel Dorofeyev or Jason Robertson through aggressive, high-stakes restricted free agency maneuvers.
It appears the NHL may not have the most exciting offseason when it comes to free agency this summer. With very few superstar players expected to hit the open market, teams with lots of cap space like the Detroit Red Wings could find themselves limited in terms of impactful additions.
However, another emerging star on a team facing an even worse cap crunch may be becoming an even more realistic target in Vegas Golden Knights winger Pavel Dorofeyev.
The 25-year-old Russian forward has quickly become one of the breakout names of this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs and would fit perfectly into Detroit’s growing core as another major scoring threat.
Dorofeyev has developed into one of the league’s more dangerous goal scorers over the past two seasons, recording 72 goals during that span. That total ties him for the 15th-most goals in the NHL alongside some of the league’s top offensive talents, including Boston Bruins forwards David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie.
Detroit has continued searching for additional offense to support their stars in Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Alex DeBrincat, and Dorofeyev could provide exactly that. His ability to consistently finish scoring chances would give the Red Wings another dangerous top-six option capable of producing 35 or more goals per season.
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Dorofeyev’s value has only continued to rise during Vegas’ current playoff run, scoring 10 goals and adding four assists for 14 points through 16 playoff games. His scoring touch and ability to perform in high-pressure situations are likely making him one of the more attractive restricted free agent targets around the league.
The Golden Knights already entered the offseason facing one of the NHL’s most difficult salary cap situations, and Dorofeyev’s postseason breakout may only complicate matters further. Detroit could potentially present Dorofeyev with a long-term, high-paying offer sheet that Vegas may struggle to match financially.
Draft pick compensation may not be a major obstacle for the Red Wings either. An offer sheet in the range of $7,020,114 to $9,360,153 would cost Detroit a first, second, and third-round pick as compensation. While the Red Wings currently do not possess all of their own required selections, teams have previously completed trades to reacquire their own draft picks specifically for offer sheet purposes.
Detroit’s 2026 first-round pick is currently owned by the St. Louis Blues following the Justin Faulk trade, while their second-round pick next year belongs to the Anaheim Ducks as part of the John Gibson trade.
Still, if general manager Steve Yzerman believes a player like Dorofeyev or Robertson can significantly accelerate the Red Wings’ rebuild into playoff contention, reacquiring those picks could become a realistic possibility this summer.
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