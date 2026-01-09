    • Powered by Roundtable

    Detroit Red Wings Hall of Famer Patrick Kane Scores 500th Career Goal

    Michael Whitaker
    Jan 9, 2026, 02:32
    Michael Whitaker
    Jan 9, 2026, 02:32
    Updated at: Jan 9, 2026, 03:41

    History was made in Detroit on Thursday evening, as Patrick Kane scored the 500th goal of his NHL career.

    Follow Michael Whitaker On X

    Throughout the history of the Detroit Red Wings, there have been numerous Hall of Fame players who have accomplished some of hockey's greatest accolades. 

    On Thursday night, Patrick Kane joined them.

    He scored the 500th goal of his National Hockey League career as part of a two-goal performance against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena. 

    Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest newsgame-day coverage, and player features 

    Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

    Image

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.