Detroit Red Wings' Starting XI Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

As the World Cup approaches, we trade skates for cleats to project which hockey stars would dominate the pitch in Todd McLellan’s tactical 3-4-1-2 formation.
As the Stanley Cup Final nears its conclusion, attention across the sports world is beginning to shift toward another global spectacle. The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off Thursday, bringing the world's most popular sport to center stage across North America.
For the first time, Canada, the United States, and Mexico will jointly host the tournament, welcoming the world's top national teams and some of soccer's biggest stars.
While Detroit is not among the host cities, fans in the Motor City will have several nearby options to experience the event, with matches scheduled in cities such as Philadelphia, Boston, Kansas City, and New York/New Jersey, which will host the tournament final.
The competition will showcase legendary players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with the next generation of stars led by Spain sensation Lamine Yamal. With soccer set to dominate headlines throughout the summer, it raises an interesting question for hockey fans of what would a Detroit team look like on the soccer pitch?
More specifically, if the Detroit Red Wings traded in their skates for cleats, who would make the starting lineup, and where would everyone fit?
Detroit Red Wings' Starting XI
Raymond Kasper
DeBrincat
Kane Seider (C) Larkin Faulk
Copp Gibson Chiarot
Edvinsson
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Marco Kasper – ST
Kasper brings straight-line speed and relentless pace to the front line, topping the Red Wings in-game tracking charts this season with a max skating speed of 22.84 mph. A high-motor forward who plays with constant pressure on the forecheck, Kasper projects as a natural transition striker in this setup.
Lucas Raymond – ST
In a forward role, his creativity in tight spaces and ability to change pace would translate naturally into a second striker who can use his elite vision to both finish chances and create them off the dribble.
Patrick Kane – LM
Despite being one of the most experienced players on the roster, Kane still shows flashes of high-end speed, registering a top speed of 22.80 mph this season, among the second-fastest on the team in tracking data. More importantly, Kane remains an elite playmaker with exceptional edge work, deception, and puck manipulation.
On the left side, he would function as a creative wide midfielder, operating between the lines and acting as the primary chance generator. His hockey “hands” and lateral agility translate naturally into a playmaking winger role.
Moritz Seider (C) – CM
The towering German defender blends physical dominance with strong puck-moving ability. Known for his heavy shot and elite defensive awareness, Seider translates into a box-to-box midfielder who can break up plays and quickly drive transitions forward.
His passing range and composure under pressure make him a reliable link between defense and attack, while his ability to step into space and shoot adds a direct threat from midfield. With his two-way impact and growing leadership with the Red Wings, he also profiles naturally as a central leader in this setup.
Alex DeBrincat – AM
DeBrincat’s finishing ability makes him an ideal attacking midfielder in this system. A proven goal scorer throughout his NHL career, DeBrincat thrives in tight spaces where quick releases and instinctive positioning matter most.
He also recorded strong skating results among Detroit forwards, consistently ranking near the top of the team in speed. In this role, he would operate as a secondary striker drifting into pockets of space.
Dylan Larkin – CM
Larkin’s two-way game makes him the engine of the midfield as one of Detroit’s fastest and most complete players, he combines elite skating ability with strong defensive instincts and leadership.
In a central midfield role, Larkin would function as a box-to-box connector, driving transitions, supporting both attack and defense, and covering significant ground. His speed allows him to recover defensively or break forward on counters, making him a natural all-purpose midfielder.
Justin Faulk – RM
Faulk’s offensive instincts as a defenseman translate well into a wide midfield role. Known throughout his NHL career as a puck-moving, offensively aggressive blueliner, Faulk consistently activates in the offensive zone and contributes both goals and assists from the point.
On the right midfield flank, he would provide width, overlapping runs, and an attacking outlet while still offering enough defensive awareness to track back and support the back line.
Andrew Copp – CB
Copp brings structure, discipline, and physicality to the defensive unit. A reliable two-way center in the NHL, Copp excels in defensive positioning, faceoff-style duels, and board battles—all traits that translate into a composed center-back role. At six-foot-one, he has the size to contest aerial duels and the awareness to distribute the ball simply and effectively.
Ben Chiarot – CB
Chiarot provides size, strength, and physical defending at the heart of the back line. At six-foot-three, he is built to handle direct duels and clear danger in high-pressure situations.
Known in the NHL as a stay-at-home defenseman with a heavy shot and strong crease presence, Chiarot would translate into a traditional physical center-back who focuses on breaking up attacks, winning aerial battles, and playing direct passes out of defense.
John Gibson – CB
John Gibson is an unconventional but intriguing choice in this hybrid setup. A mobile, athletic NHL goaltender standing six-foot-three, he’s known for his reflexes, positioning, and ability to read plays under pressure.
In this reimagined role, those traits translate into a central defensive organizer positioned just ahead of the goalkeeper, where he would direct the back line, anticipate danger, and break up attacks through awareness rather than physicality.
Simon Edvinsson – GK
At six-foot-six, Simon Edvinsson brings elite size and reach to the most important position on the pitch. While primarily a defenseman in hockey, his combination of agility, mobility, and length makes him a natural theoretical fit as a goalkeeper in this crossover concept.
His long reach would help cover angles in a larger goal area, while his athleticism and footwork would be key in reacting to shots and cutting off angles. The idea centers on maximizing his frame and movement to control space in the same way he does in defensive hockey situations.
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