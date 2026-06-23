Detroit Red Wings Unveil 2026-27 Prospect Tournament, Preseason Schedules

As prospects like Nate Danielson battle for roster spots, Detroit’s four-game exhibition slate offers a vital first look at the rising stars shaping the franchise’s future.
With the NHL Entry Draft set to take place this Friday and Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings are already turning their attention toward the 2026-27 season.
On Tuesday, the club unveiled its preseason schedule, a four-game slate that will begin on Sept. 21 and feature matchups against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Buffalo Sabres. Before the preseason gets underway, however, Red Wings fans will have several opportunities to get an early look at the organization's future.
Detroit announced it will host a four-team Prospect Tournament from Sept. 12-15 at Little Caesars Arena's BELFOR Training Center. The tournament will feature prospects from the Red Wings, Blue Jackets, Penguins, and Dallas Stars, providing an early showcase for many of the organization's top young players and recent draft selections. Following the tournament, the Red Wings will hold Training Camp from Sept. 17-20 before opening their preseason schedule the next day in Columbus.
The exhibition slate begins with a road contest against the Blue Jackets on Sept. 21 before Detroit travels to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Sept. 22. The Red Wings will then return home to Little Caesars Arena for their lone preseason home game against the Sabres on Sept. 24 before concluding the schedule with another matchup against Columbus on Sept. 26.
Detroit Red Wings 2026 Preseason Schedule
Sept. 21: Red Wings at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. EST
Sept. 22: Red Wings at Penguins, 7 p.m. EST
Sept. 24: Red Wings vs. Sabres, 7 p.m. EST
Sept. 26: Red Wings at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. EST
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While preseason games rarely feature extensive workloads for established NHL stars, they provide valuable opportunities for organizations to evaluate prospects and depth players. Detroit's upcoming exhibition schedule should be no different.
Fans hoping to catch extended appearances from cornerstone players like Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and veteran goaltender John Gibson may be disappointed. However, the spotlight will fall on the organization's most exciting emerging talent as players battle for roster spots and make their case for NHL opportunities.
Among the names to watch are highly regarded prospects Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, both of whom are expected to be key figures during training camp and the preseason. The exhibition schedule could also offer Detroit fans an early look at the players selected by the organization during this week's NHL Draft, with several recent picks potentially earning invitations to camp and preseason action.
For a franchise continuing to build toward sustained contention, the preseason serves as an important evaluation period. It offers coaches and management a chance to assess the next generation of Red Wings while giving fans a preview of the talent pipeline that could shape the club's future. The NHL is expected to release the full 2026-27 regular-season schedule sometime in July.
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