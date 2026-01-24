Detroit's AHL Griffins Break Another League Record With Road Win in Winnipeg

While the Detroit Red Wings continue to turn heads at the NHL level, another powerhouse within the organization is quietly making history.
Detroit has been the NHL’s hottest team over the past two months, posting an 18-5-3 record over its last 26 games and sitting just one point back of the Atlantic Division lead. But flying under the radar is the dominance of the Red Wings’ AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, who are in the midst of one of the most remarkable starts in league history.
The Griffins added yet another milestone Friday night with a 2-1 road victory over the Manitoba Moose, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. The win extended Grand Rapids’ road point streak to a league-record 17 consecutive games, a stretch that includes a staggering 15-0-1-1 record away from home.
That achievement is just one chapter in what has been a historic 2026 season for Grand Rapids. The Griffins opened the year by winning 27 of their first 28 games and matched the 2005-06 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (29-3-2-1) for the best start through 35 games in AHL history. They also became the fastest team in the league’s 90-year history to reach 60 points.
Even dominant teams face adversity, and Grand Rapids entered Friday having dropped three of its previous four games. Still, the Griffins responded in emphatic fashion, rebounding with a road win that cemented their place in the AHL record book once again.
A deep and talented roster has fueled the Griffins’ success. Latvian forward Eduards Tralmaks, a member of Latvia’s 2026 Olympic team, has quietly produced 15 goals and five assists for 20 points in 38 games. Tralmaks earned his spot at the Milano-Cortina Games and could return to Grand Rapids poised for an even bigger impact down the stretch.
In net, the Griffins boast arguably the league’s best tandem. Red Wings blue-chip prospect Sebastian Cossa continues to dominate in his second AHL All-Star season, compiling an 18-2-2 record with a 1.77 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. Since returning from a lower-body injury that sidelined him from mid-November to mid-December, Michal Postava has been equally impressive, going 7-1-0 with a 1.48 GAA and a .944 save percentage, including back-to-back shutouts.
Offensively, forwards John Leonard and Dominik Shine have led the charge. The pair has combined for 39 of Grand Rapids’ 136 goals through 38 games, and both will join Cossa in representing the Griffins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.
Roster movement and injuries have contributed to some recent bumps in the road. Defenseman Shai Buium returned earlier this month after missing time with an upper-body injury suffered during NHL preseason play, while forward Amadeus Lombardi returned last week from a long-term upper-body injury. Carter Mazur has been sidelined since October 28, and Leonard and Sheldon Dries have split time between Grand Rapids and Detroit, forcing frequent lineup changes.
Despite the constant adjustments, the Griffins have remained a juggernaut. With records continuing to fall and reinforcements returning, Grand Rapids looks poised to keep rewriting the AHL history books as the season rolls on.
