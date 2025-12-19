Detroit's AHL Griffins Break Another Notable League Record

The Detroit Red Wings remain within reach of the playoff picture while their top affiliate in Grand Rapids continues to rewrite the American Hockey League record book.

Detroit received a boost this week from AHL scoring leader John Leonard, who was recalled from Grand Rapids and contributed an assist in his first game back with the Red Wings. Leonard helped set up Detroit’s lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. Even with Leonard back in the NHL, the Griffins have not slowed down.

Grand Rapids extended its remarkable start to the season Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Iowa Wild, improving its record to 23-1-0-1. That mark represents the best 25-game start in the 90-year history of the AHL. The win also pushed the Griffins’ streak to 12 straight victories, the third-longest run in franchise history.

The Griffins now have 47 points through 25 games, more than any team has recorded at that stage in league history. They are the first team ever to win 23 of their first 25 contests and currently sit comfortably atop the Central Division with a 16-point lead. Grand Rapids also owns a 27-point cushion over the playoff cutoff.

Much of the success has been driven by goaltender Sebastian Cossa, Detroit’s first-round pick in 2021. Cossa has opened the season with a 13-1-0 record, a 1.65 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage. He is riding an AHL career-high eight-game winning streak and leads or ranks near the top of the league in wins, shutouts, save percentage and goals-against average. His three shutouts this season are the most by a Griffins goalie since 2019-20, and his six career shutouts place him among the top 10 in franchise history.

Cossa’s strong play earned him AHL Goaltender of the Month honors for November, making him just the fourth netminder in franchise history to receive the award. Last season, he was named to his first AHL All-Star Classic and finished among the league leaders in several goaltending categories. Over parts of four seasons with Grand Rapids, Cossa has compiled a 57-26-14 record with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

Offensively, captain Dominik Shine has continued to lead by example and set the tone for the Griffins. Shine has recorded points in 13 of his 20 games this season and ranks among the team leaders with 23 points on 13 goals and 10 assists. His consistency and finishing ability have been critical during the winning streak, and his two-goal performance Wednesday pushed him past Tomas Tatar for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time goals list with 88.

Several key contributors have helped solidify Grand Rapids’ depth, including top prospects and veteran leadership. Detroit’s 2024 first-round pick Michael Brandsegg-Nygard has continued to build confidence after an early-season stint with the Red Wings, totaling 16 points in 20 games with the Griffins. He ranks among AHL rookies in assists, plus-minus and game-winning goals, and is tied for the rookie lead with four game-winners. On the blue line, veteran defenseman Erik Gustafsson has emerged as a steady presence and potential trade asset, recording 16 points and a plus-15 rating in 15 games. Gustafsson has seven points over his last three outings and ranks among AHL defensemen near the top in assists, points and plus-minus.

As a team, Grand Rapids has outscored opponents 98-46 and leads the league with 3.92 goals per game. The Griffins are 16-0 when scoring first and have been especially strong in the third period, holding a 42-17 scoring advantage. Defensively, they rank first in the AHL by allowing just 1.84 goals per game and have surrendered more than two goals only three times in their last 19 contests. The penalty kill is also among the league’s best at 87.3 percent.

Nearly half of the Griffins’ wins have come by one goal, as they own a 10-1-0-1 record in one-goal games. Despite their defensive dominance, Grand Rapids sits mid-pack in shots allowed, underscoring how efficiently the team limits scoring chances.

The Griffins are back in action Friday when they travel to Iowa to take on the Wild. Fans can follow the game on 96.1 The Game, on WOOD 106.9 FM and 1300 AM. Griffins fans can also stream the games on AHL.TV via FloHockey.tv.

