Detroit's AHL Griffins Could See Finnish Prospect Make Pro Debut Before Season’s End

The Grand Rapids Griffins may be getting some reinforcements soon, as one of the team’s quietly rising prospects could be on the verge of making the jump to professional hockey in North America. Finnish forward Jesse Kiiskinen, currently playing in Finland’s Liiga, may finally be heading to the Griffins as the Finnish season nears its conclusion.
Kiiskinen was acquired by the Detroit Red Wings in June 2024, along with a second-round pick, in exchange for defense prospect Andrew Gibson. While initially considered a quiet addition, Kiiskinen quickly emerged as a notable name in the Red Wings’ prospect pipeline following a breakout 2024–25 season. He recorded 44 points in 46 games with HPK, demonstrating a natural scoring touch that caught the attention of fans and scouts alike.
Kiiskinen also made an impact on the international stage, representing Finland at the World Junior Championships. In seven games, he tallied six goals and one assist, underscoring his potential as a dynamic offensive presence.
This season, Kiiskinen has been less prolific, posting 24 points in 45 games, but scouts and analysts note that while his scoring ability remains, the broader aspects of his game are still developing. With HPK sitting outside the playoff picture with a 14-6-8-23 record, and just nine regular-season games left through March 17, the timing could allow Kiiskinen to make the jump to North America.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
The Griffins’ season extends until April 19, which opens the possibility for Kiiskinen to join the team for a few games before the season concludes. Such a move would provide a glimpse into how the Red Wings’ trade for Gibson might ultimately be evaluated.
Gibson, who made his professional debut this past season, posted seven points and a plus-three rating in 44 games with the Milwaukee Admirals, part of the Nashville Predators organization.
Adding Kiiskinen could inject some excitement into the Griffins’ roster late in the year to hopefully help sustain their epic run this season while giving the young Finnish winger valuable North American experience.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.