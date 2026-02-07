Detroit's AHL Griffins Give Fans Hockey Fix During NHL Hiatus

With the Detroit Red Wings idle until Feb. 26, when they return to action against the Ottawa Senators, fans still have reason to keep a close eye on the organization during the break. Attention now shifts to the Grand Rapids Griffins, who have dominated the American Hockey League this season and will provide the next stretch of meaningful hockey within the Red Wings system.
The Griffins will play their final game before the AHL pauses for its All-Star festivities, which run Tuesday through Wednesday. Grand Rapids will then return to action the following weekend, giving fans two opportunities to check in on Red Wings prospects before the NHL club resumes play.
The timing creates a natural midseason checkpoint for the organization’s top developmental pieces, including Nate Danielson, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Sebastian Cossa, as well as a chance to assess where the Griffins stand as a team.
Grand Rapids opened the season with a historic 34-7-2-1 start, shattering multiple league records and establishing itself as the class of the AHL. While the Griffins have been nearly unbeatable for much of the season, some cracks appeared heading into the All-Star break. They have dropped seven of their last 12 games and appear poised to benefit from a much-needed reset.
Offensively, Grand Rapids began the season overwhelming opponents, with several players producing at a point-per-game pace. That output has slowed, leaving forward John Leonard as the lone active Griffin averaging at least a point per game. The 27-year-old is enjoying another standout campaign and earned his second consecutive AHL All-Star selection after posting 26 goals and 14 assists for 40 points in 32 games.
Leonard’s performance earned him a nine-game stint with the Red Wings, where he recorded four points and provided a steady presence. He was ultimately returned to Grand Rapids, where he continues to anchor the Griffins offense.
Another player who saw NHL time this season is Red Wings first-round pick Nate Danielson. The rookie center showed flashes of his potential during his time in Detroit, recording two goals and five assists for seven points in 28 games. Since returning to the AHL, Danielson has reminded the organization why he is viewed as a cornerstone prospect, producing 12 points in 14 games with the Griffins.
Detroit hopes Danielson can eventually translate that success to the NHL, a challenge also facing fellow first-round pick Michael Brandsegg-Nygard. The Norwegian winger surprised even himself by making the Red Wings roster out of training camp and played the first nine games of the season in Detroit.
While his physicality stood out as he led the team in hits, his offensive impact was limited to one assist. After being sent back to Grand Rapids, Brandsegg-Nygard has focused on adjusting to the pro game by speeding up his decision-making and refining his overall play. He has recorded 24 points in 39 games this season.
The Griffins’ biggest strength, however, has been their goaltending. Sebastian Cossa has been sensational, posting a 19-4-2 record with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in 25 games. His performance has placed him firmly on the doorstep of an NHL call-up. With current Red Wings backup Cam Talbot set to become a free agent after the season, Cossa is widely viewed as a likely successor and could see NHL action if the opportunity arises.
The trio of Danielson, Brandsegg-Nygard and Cossa has helped make this season a memorable one in Grand Rapids and provides Red Wings fans with compelling hockey while the NHL club remains on pause. The Griffins close out play before the All-Star break Saturday against the Charlotte Checkers and return to action next Friday when they host the Texas Stars.
