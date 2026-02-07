Detroit's AHL Griffins Give Fans Hockey Fix During NHL Hiatus

The Griffins’ biggest strength, however, has been their goaltending. Sebastian Cossa has been sensational, posting a 19-4-2 record with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in 25 games. His performance has placed him firmly on the doorstep of an NHL call-up. With current Red Wings backup Cam Talbot set to become a free agent after the season, Cossa is widely viewed as a likely successor and could see NHL action if the opportunity arises.