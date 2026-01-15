Detroit's AHL Griffins Set Historic Mark With Three Players Making All-Star Game

The Detroit Red Wings organization received further proof of its depth and development strength this week as their American Hockey League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, earned significant recognition ahead of the league’s marquee showcase event.
The AHL announced Thursday that Griffins goaltender Sebastian Cossa and forwards John Leonard and Dominik Shine have been selected to participate in the 2026 AHL All Star Classic. The event will be held Feb. 10 and 11 at the BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois.
Each AHL division will compete as a single team during the All Star festivities, and Griffins head coach Dan Watson will join his players behind the bench as the coach of the Central Division squad. This marks the first time since 2013 that three Grand Rapids players have been named All Stars in the same season. The last trio to earn the honor included Chad Billins, Petr Mrazek and Gustav Nyquist.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Cossa continues to carve out a historic résumé in Grand Rapids. With this selection, he becomes the first goaltender in franchise history to earn back to back AHL All Star nods. He is also the first Griffins player to receive consecutive selections since Chris Terry in 2019 and 2020.
Leonard will attend his second straight All Star Classic as well. He was selected last season while playing for the Charlotte Checkers, the AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes. For Shine, the honor is particularly meaningful, as the veteran captain will make his first career All Star appearance in his tenth professional season.
Now in his third full year with the Griffins, Cossa has already collected several accolades during the current campaign. He was named AHL Goaltender of the Month in both November and December, becoming the first netminder in franchise history to win the award twice in the same season. This is also his third professional All Star selection, having previously been named to the ECHL All Star Game in 2023 with the Toledo Walleye.
The Hamilton, Ontario native has been dominant between the pipes, posting a 17-1-2 record with a 1.85 goals against average and a .931 save percentage. He has recorded four shutouts in 20 appearances. The former first round pick, taken 15th overall by Detroit in 2021, leads the AHL in wins and shutouts and ranks near the top in goals against average and save percentage.
Leonard, 27, has been one of the most productive forwards in the league this season. He has scored 21 goals and added 12 assists for 33 points in just 25 games. Seven of his goals have been game winners, and he has been remarkably disciplined, taking only one penalty all season. Leonard earned AHL Player of the Month honors in November after recording nine goals and seven assists in 10 games. He has also spent time with Detroit this year, contributing two goals and two assists in nine NHL appearances.
Shine has enjoyed a standout season while wearing the captain’s “C” for the first time. Named the 19th captain in Griffins history prior to the season, he has responded with 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 26 games. In early December, Shine became just the third player in franchise history to reach 500 games played with Grand Rapids. The Detroit native has delivered numerous key moments throughout the season, earning widespread appreciation for his leadership and longevity.
Shine ranks among the franchise leaders in several career categories, including third in games played, fourth in goals, seventh in assists and fourth in total points. He also sits near the top in penalty minutes, game winning goals, shorthanded goals, unassisted goals and shots on goal.
Tickets for the 2026 AHL All Star Classic are available through the Rockford IceHogs website. The AHL Skills Competition is scheduled for Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. EST, followed by the AHL All Star Challenge on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. EST.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.