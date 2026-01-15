Detroit's AHL Griffins Set Historic Mark With Three Players Making All-Star Game

Leonard, 27, has been one of the most productive forwards in the league this season. He has scored 21 goals and added 12 assists for 33 points in just 25 games. Seven of his goals have been game winners, and he has been remarkably disciplined, taking only one penalty all season. Leonard earned AHL Player of the Month honors in November after recording nine goals and seven assists in 10 games. He has also spent time with Detroit this year, contributing two goals and two assists in nine NHL appearances.