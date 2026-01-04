Detroit's AHL Griffins Stay Hot With 28 Wins in 31 Games

The Detroit Red Wings are on a tear, boasting the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 24-15-4, a surge that has many fans believing the franchise’s nearly decade-long playoff drought may finally be coming to an end.

That momentum appears to be fueled in part by their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, who have been nearly unstoppable this season. Grand Rapids continued its dominant run with another series sweep last Friday and Saturday, taking both games of a home-and-home against the Chicago Wolves to improve to an astonishing 28-1-1-1 record.

The Griffins have received contributions throughout the lineup, highlighted by standout goaltender Sebastian Cossa. The Red Wings’ 15th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft has lost just once in his last 12 starts and owns a remarkable 16-1-1 record this season, along with a 1.67 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage in 18 appearances.

Offensively, Grand Rapids welcomed back John Leonard after the 27-year-old enjoyed a brief stint in Detroit, where he recorded four points in seven NHL games before being reassigned to the AHL. Since returning, Leonard has been one of the league’s most dominant forwards, piling up 20 goals and 12 assists for 32 points in just 23 games while delivering timely, clutch scoring.

From the blue line, former 60-point NHL defenseman Erik Gustafsson has also made a major impact. Gustafsson has totaled 20 points in 19 AHL games and has helped anchor a Griffins defense that has allowed the fewest goals in the league, just 54 in 31 games this season.

The Griffins will return home Wednesday to begin a two-game set against the Texas Stars.

