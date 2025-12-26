Detroit's ECHL Walleye See Players Go On Strike

ECHL players officially went on strike Friday, bringing games across the league to a sudden halt amid increasingly contentious labor negotiations.

The Adirondack Thunder were among the first teams to publicly acknowledge the stoppage, releasing a statement to fans explaining the situation.

“The PHPA (Professional Hockey Players Association) has forced the players to go on strike effective 12:00 P.M. today,” the team said.

The Thunder also addressed ticket concerns for upcoming games, assuring fans that those who purchased tickets for games scheduled over the next few days will have options moving forward. According to the team, fans will either receive a refund or be offered tickets to the game once it is rescheduled.

Other ECHL teams quickly followed suit with similar announcements. The Toledo Walleye, the ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings, confirmed via social media that Friday night’s game against the Wheeling Nailers had been postponed.

In their statement, the Walleye said tickets purchased for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any future home game during the 2025–2026 season, including the rescheduled matchup or playoff games. The team also noted it would be in direct communication with fans regarding any additional home games that may be postponed or rescheduled as a result of the strike.

Support for the ECHL players has also come from the NHL level. Earlier this week, the NHL Players’ Association released a statement backing the PHPA, saying, “The NHLPA stands in solidarity with the members of the Professional Hockey Players Association.”

The strike did not come as a complete surprise. Reports in recent weeks have painted a turbulent picture of negotiations between the league and players over a new collective bargaining agreement. Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman recently described the talks as “fierce,” citing sources who said individuals involved have accused one another of “unfair practices” and characterized the overall tone of negotiations as “pretty nasty.”

Friedman also reported that, in recent days, some players have received direct notes regarding the negotiations, calling it yet another sign that discussions have been “going off the rails.”

It remains unclear how long the strike will last. However, multiple reports have noted that the league is expected to take a significant financial hit if games remain canceled during the busy holiday season, traditionally one of the ECHL’s strongest periods for attendance and revenue.

For now, fans and teams alike are left waiting for progress at the bargaining table as the future of the ECHL schedule hangs in the balance.

