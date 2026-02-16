Detroit's Eduards Tralmaks Shines Again in Latvia’s Narrow Loss To Denmark

As the group stage wrapped up Sunday, the pressure was on across the tournament. With the quarterfinals set to begin Tuesday, every team entered its final matchup looking to secure a win and improve its seeding.
For the Latvia men's national ice hockey team, the situation was clear. Sitting at one win and one loss, Latvia needed a victory over the Denmark men's national ice hockey team to strengthen its position heading into the qualification round and keep momentum on its side.
Instead, Latvia found itself chasing the game early as Denmark stunned the Latvians with three quick goals in the first period, forcing them to search for answers after falling into a significant early deficit.
Latvia began to push back before the end of the opening frame, cutting the deficit to two. Forward Eduards Tralmaks, who plays professionally for the Grand Rapids Griffins, recorded an assist on the goal and continued to drive the offense.
Tralmaks carried that momentum into the second period, scoring his second goal of the tournament to bring Latvia within one. His energy helped swing the pace of play, and Latvia generated four power-play opportunities in an attempt to tie the game. However, they were unable to capitalize. Denmark later sealed the result with an empty-net goal.
Despite the 4-3 loss, Tralmaks delivered another standout performance. It reinforced the idea that when he is producing, Latvia has a chance to compete with higher-ranked opponents. The timing, however, may have come later than hoped as Latvia now turns its attention to the qualification round, where they will take on Sweden for a spot in the quarterfinals.
As Tralmaks continues to string together strong performances on the international stage, his stock could continue to rise. With ties to the Detroit Red Wings organization through Grand Rapids, he may earn consideration for an NHL opportunity, whether in Detroit or elsewhere, if a team is willing to take a chance on his offensive upside.
