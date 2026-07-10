Detroit's AHL Griffins Release 2026-27 Schedule, Coming Off Historic Franchise-Best Season

Fresh off a record-breaking 51-win campaign, the Red Wings’ top prospects return to Van Andel Arena. Top draft picks headline a high-octane roster ready to defend Grand Rapids’ dominance.
On Thursday, the Grand Rapids Griffins, the top affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings and one of the most successful programs in the AHL, released their 2026-27 schedule following a franchise-record campaign.
Grand Rapids went 51-16-4-1 a season ago, the best regular-season record in franchise history, and will look to build on that success as they return to action this fall. It should be another exciting year of Griffins hockey, with fans getting an up-close look at the future of the Red Wings organization.
The roster figures to feature a blend of top prospects and NHL-ready depth, with several notable names potentially back in the fold, including Nate Danielson, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Trey Augustine. Also in the mix could be 2025 first-round pick Carter Bear, the 13th overall selection who is expected to make the jump to professional hockey for the first time after helping the Everett Silvertips reach the Memorial Cup this past spring.
Grand Rapids opens the season on the road October 2nd against the Cleveland Monsters before returning home for their opener on October 9th, when they host the Manitoba Moose at Van Andel Arena.
The schedule includes four meetings with the Hamilton Hammers, who will be competing in their inaugural AHL season, along with matchups against other marquee opponents like reigning Calder Cup champions the Toronto Marlies and the Colorado Eagles. The Griffins will wrap up their season on the road April 10th and 11th, fittingly against the same team they open the year against at home in the Manitoba Moose.
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2026-27 Grand Rapids Griffins Schedule
OCTOBER
Fri, Oct. 2 - @ Cleveland Monsters - 7:00 PM - Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH
Sun, Oct. 4 - @ Cleveland Monsters - 3:00 PM - Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH
Fri, Oct. 9 - vs. Manitoba Moose - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sat, Oct. 10 - @ Milwaukee Admirals - 7:00 PM - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, WI
Sun, Oct. 11 - vs. Chicago Wolves - 4:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sat, Oct. 17 - @ Rockford IceHogs - 8:00 PM - BMO Center, Rockford, IL
Sun, Oct. 18 - vs. Rockford IceHogs - 4:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Wed, Oct. 21 - vs. Manitoba Moose - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Fri, Oct. 23 - vs. Cleveland Monsters - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sat, Oct. 24 - vs. Cleveland Monsters - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
NOVEMBER
Sun, Nov. 1 - @ Chicago Wolves - 4:00 PM - Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL
Wed, Nov. 4 - vs. Texas Stars - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Fri, Nov. 6 - vs. Milwaukee Admirals - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sat, Nov. 7 - @ Rockford IceHogs - 8:00 PM - BMO Center, Rockford, IL
Wed, Nov. 11 - vs. Rockford IceHogs - 11:00 AM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Fri, Nov. 13 - @ Iowa Wild - 8:00 PM - Casey's Center, Des Moines, IA
Sat, Nov. 14 - @ Iowa Wild - 7:00 PM - Casey's Center, Des Moines, IA
Wed, Nov. 18 - vs. Manitoba Moose - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Fri, Nov. 20 - @ Colorado Eagles - 9:05 PM - Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, Loveland, CO
Sat, Nov. 21 - @ Colorado Eagles - 8:05 PM - Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, Loveland, CO
Tue, Nov. 24 - @ Manitoba Moose - 11:30 AM - Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB
Wed, Nov. 25 - @ Manitoba Moose - 8:00 PM - Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB
Fri, Nov. 27 - vs. Iowa Wild - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sun, Nov. 29 - vs. Iowa Wild - 4:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
DECEMBER
Wed, Dec. 2 - vs. Manitoba Moose - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sat, Dec. 5 - @ Iowa Wild - 7:00 PM - Casey's Center, Des Moines, IA
Sun, Dec. 6 - @ Iowa Wild - 4:00 PM - Casey's Center, Des Moines, IA
Fri, Dec. 11 - @ Texas Stars - 8:00 PM - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Cedar Park, TX
Sat, Dec. 12 - @ Texas Stars - 8:00 PM - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Cedar Park, TX
Fri, Dec. 18 - vs. Milwaukee Admirals - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sat, Dec. 19 - vs. Milwaukee Admirals - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sun, Dec. 20 - @ Rockford IceHogs - 5:00 PM - BMO Center, Rockford, IL
Sun, Dec. 27 - @ Chicago Wolves - 4:00 PM - Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL
Thu, Dec. 31 - vs. Milwaukee Admirals - 6:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
JANUARY
Sat, Jan. 2 - @ Milwaukee Admirals - 7:00 PM - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, WI
Sat, Jan. 9 - vs. Iowa Wild - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sun, Jan. 10 - vs. Rockford IceHogs - 4:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Fri, Jan. 15 - vs. Hamilton Hammers - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sat, Jan. 16 - vs. Hamilton Hammers - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Wed, Jan. 20 - vs. Cleveland Monsters - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sun, Jan. 24 - @ Cleveland Monsters - 4:00 PM - Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH
Fri, Jan. 29 - vs. Chicago Wolves - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sat, Jan. 30 - @ Chicago Wolves - 8:00 PM - Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL
Sun, Jan. 31 - vs. Rockford IceHogs - 4:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
FEBRUARY
Wed, Feb. 3 - vs. Toronto Marlies - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sat, Feb. 6 - vs. Iowa Wild - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Fri, Feb. 12 - vs. Texas Stars - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Mon, Feb. 15 - @ Cleveland Monsters - 3:00 PM - Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH
Wed, Feb. 17 - @ Toronto Marlies - 11:00 AM - Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON
Fri, Feb. 19 - @ Hamilton Hammers - 7:00 PM - TD Coliseum, Hamilton, ON
Sat, Feb. 20 - @ Hamilton Hammers - 5:00 PM - TD Coliseum, Hamilton, ON
Tue, Feb. 23 - @ Texas Stars - 8:00 PM - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Cedar Park, TX
Wed, Feb. 24 - @ Texas Stars - 8:00 PM - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Cedar Park, TX
Sat, Feb. 27 - vs. Texas Stars - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
MARCH
Wed, March 3 - vs. Texas Stars - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Fri, March 5 - vs. Iowa Wild - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sun, March 7 - @ Iowa Wild - 4:00 PM - Casey's Center, Des Moines, IA
Wed, March 10 - vs. Cleveland Monsters - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Fri, March 12 - @ Rockford IceHogs - 8:00 PM - BMO Center, Rockford, IL
Sat, March 13 - @ Rockford IceHogs - 8:00 PM - BMO Center, Rockford, IL
Tue, March 16 - @ Milwaukee Admirals - 8:00 PM - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, WI
Fri, March 19 - vs. Rockford IceHogs - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sat, March 20 - vs. Milwaukee Admirals - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sun, March 21 - @ Chicago Wolves - 4:00 PM - Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL
Wed, March 24 - vs. Chicago Wolves - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Fri, March 26 - vs. Chicago Wolves - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sat, March 27 - @ Milwaukee Admirals - 7:00 PM - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, WI
APRIL
Fri, April 2 - vs. Colorado Eagles - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sat, April 3 - vs. Colorado Eagles - 7:00 PM - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Sun, April 4 - @ Milwaukee Admirals - 6:00 PM - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, WI
Sat, April 10 - @ Manitoba Moose - 3:00 PM - Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB
Sun, April 11 - @ Manitoba Moose - 3:00 PM - Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB
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