Dominik Shine’s Long Road To The NHL Finally Pays Off With First Goal For Red Wings

Many expected career minor-leaguer Dominik Shine to have only a brief stint with the Detroit Red Wings when injuries began piling up on the roster. Instead, the 32-year-old forward has made the most of his opportunity, turning years of perseverance into a memorable NHL moment.
A native of Pinckney, Michigan, Shine appeared in his fifth NHL game Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils. Although he has yet to play more than 10 minutes in a game, the longtime grinder has continued to bring the same relentless work ethic that defined his professional career in the minors.
That effort was rewarded midway through the third period when veteran forward James van Riemsdyk spotted Shine sneaking behind the Devils defense with speed and threaded a delicate backhand saucer pass through a defender’s legs.
Shine met the puck at the back door and tapped it into the open net for his first career NHL goal, setting off an enthusiastic celebration on the Detroit bench. Shine became the oldest Red Wing at the time of his first NHL goal since Vaclav Nedomansky back in 1977.
Shine spent 10 seasons in the AHL, appearing in 521 games and recording 96 goals and 125 assists for 221 points. This season with the Grand Rapids Griffins has been the most productive of his career, as the team captain tallied 21 goals and 16 assists for 37 points in just 38 games and earned a spot in the AHL All-Star Classic. His call-up came during a scorching stretch that saw him score six goals and add two assists over his final six AHL games.
After Sunday’s game, Red Wings assistant captain Moritz Seider praised Shine’s impact on the team and said the goal was well deserved.
"He does so much for this organization, we're really happy to have him," Seider started off by saying "It was just a matter of time, obviously he really deserves it, guy who used to stand in the shadow, now, he gets a little bit of a spotlight, which he really deserves."
Seider also described the bench reaction after the goal, saying it was full of hugs and smiles. He added that it says a lot about the team and their early connection with Shine and what he brings early on to their lineup.
Head coach Todd McLellan also spoke about Shine’s impact in the smaller details of the game and was happy he got to experience the moment.
"He's done a lot for the organization, not just with our team, but in Grand Rapids over the years and he's hit, he's fought, he's blocked shots, he's done everything for for the organization, and now he's got a puck to put on his wall, and we're all happy for him," McLellan said.
When asked about the kind words from his teammates and coaches, Shine explained "it means the world" and that he is just one of many players in the American League who sometimes do not get a chance. He also credited the goal to a strong play from van Riemsdyk.
"I learned from some of the best when I was just a kid coming into the American League, I had a ton of guys who are American League players never really got their shot but you know, they always believed in me and there's a ton of people through the Grand Rapids organization that have been there for me," the current Griffins captain said.
Shine also spoke about moments earlier in his career when he considered quitting hockey due to the lack of movement toward the NHL.
"For every you know, fourth line guy grinding out there, I just want them to know it can happen so just keep your head down and go to work," Shine said.
He also explained that he is excited to give the puck from his first NHL goal to his two-year-old son and share the moment with his family.
It is unclear how long Shine will remain with the Red Wings. Head coach Todd McLellan listed injured captain Dylan Larkin as day-to-day and he could return to the lineup soon.
However, if Shine can continue to find the back of the net and make an impact in limited minutes, he could force the team’s hand just like he did when he earned the call-up in the first place.
