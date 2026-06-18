Ducks' Mason McTavish Expected To Be Traded, Red Wings Among Potential Landing Spots
As contract friction pushes the former third-overall pick out of Anaheim, Steve Yzerman faces a franchise-defining decision amidst Dylan Larkin’s shocking trade request and Detroit’s shifting future.
TSN insider Darren Dreger reported Thursday that he believes Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish will be moved, adding another high-profile name to what is shaping up to be a busy summer around the NHL.
The saga between McTavish and the Ducks has been a simmering one for some time. The former third overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft found himself bouncing around Anaheim's middle-six for much of last season, spending significant stretches on the third line and even finding himself a healthy scratch at times.
Reports suggest the two sides have been at odds over playing time concerns, and a reportedly difficult negotiation process when hammering out his current contract appears to have driven a wedge between the player and the organization that has never fully healed. Now, the Ducks appear ready to move on and find a return that better suits their needs.
The timing creates a fascinating opportunity for the Detroit Red Wings, who have the assets and the roster flexibility to make a run at the 23-year-old. McTavish is entering just the second season of a six-year deal carrying a $7 million annual cap hit, a number that could look like a bargain in short order if he finally takes the next step that many in the hockey world have been waiting on since he was drafted.
The situation in Detroit, however, carries its own layer of urgency as team captain Dylan Larkin recently requested a trade, sending shockwaves through an organization that has spent years building around him as its cornerstone. That development adds a complicated dimension to any potential McTavish pursuit.
On one hand, Larkin himself could conceivably be included in a package sent to Anaheim, giving the Ducks a proven, established center to build around while Detroit recoups significant value in return.
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On the other hand, landing a player of McTavish's caliber and upside could be exactly the kind of move that gives Larkin reason to reconsider his request and buy back into what the Red Wings are building. It is a delicate situation for Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman to navigate, but one that could ultimately define the direction of the franchise for years to come.
At six-foot-one and 221 pounds, McTavish brings a physical presence and two-way capability that would fit well in Detroit with or without Larkin in the fold. If Larkin stays, McTavish could slide onto the top line at left wing alongside Larkin and Lucas Raymond, giving that unit a power forward dimension it has at times lacked.
If Larkin is dealt, McTavish could drop down and anchor the second line at center, taking on a more defined role and the opportunity to grow into the player his draft pedigree always suggested he could become.
McTavish has largely settled in as a 40 to 50 point player through his early NHL career, productive but not yet the star many projected when Anaheim selected him third overall five years ago. The Red Wings will need to find a deal that reflects where McTavish is right now while leaving room for the upside that still very much exists.
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