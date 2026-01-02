Dylan Larkin Gets Call From Team USA While Multiple Other Red Wings Snubbed

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Just as he was for the highly successful Four Nations Face-Off tournament, Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has been officially chosen to represent the United States in the Olympics next month.

However, his teammate Alex DeBrincat was not among the names chosen by Team U.S.A. general manager Bill Guerin, who also manages the Minnesota Wild.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Additionally, forward Patrick Kane, who is only two goals shy of 500 in his Hall of Fame career and is considered arguably the greatest American-born player in NHL history, also wasn't selected.

DeBrincat has enjoyed a torrid scoring pace, having already tallied 21 goals; he's on pace to reach 41 if he continues his current trajectory.

Meanwhile, Kane has experienced multiple injuries this season that have limited his availablility, a likely factor in Guerin's decision not to extend an invitation to him.

Larkin was a force for Team U.S.A. during the Four Nations Face-Off, scoring the game-winning goal against Team Canada in the preliminary-round.

The full USA roster is as follows:

Team U.S.A. forwards

Jack Eichel, Golden Knights

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

Brady Tkachuk, Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers

Matt Boldy, Wild

Kyle Connor, Jets

Jake Guentzel, Lightning

Jack Hughes, Devils

Clayton Keller, Mammoth

Dylan Larkin, Red Wings

J.T. Miller, Rangers

Brock Nelson, Avalanche

Tage Thompson, Sabres

Vincent Trocheck, Rangers

Team U.S.A. defensemen

Brock Faber, Wild

Noah Hanifin, Golden Knights

Seth Jones, Panthers

Jake Sanderson, Senators

Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes

Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets

D Quinn Hughes, Wild

D Charlie McAvoy, Bruins

Team U.S.A. goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck, Jets

Jake Oettinger, Stars

Jeremy Swayman, Bruins

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place between Feb. 6-22 in Milano and Cortina, Italy. There will also be a lengthy break in the NHL schedule in February to accommodate the return of NHL players to Olympic competition.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.