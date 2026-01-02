Dylan Larkin Gets Call From Team USA While Multiple Other Red Wings Snubbed

Just as he was for the highly successful Four Nations Face-Off tournament, Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has been officially chosen to represent the United States in the Olympics next month.
However, his teammate Alex DeBrincat was not among the names chosen by Team U.S.A. general manager Bill Guerin, who also manages the Minnesota Wild.
Additionally, forward Patrick Kane, who is only two goals shy of 500 in his Hall of Fame career and is considered arguably the greatest American-born player in NHL history, also wasn't selected.
DeBrincat has enjoyed a torrid scoring pace, having already tallied 21 goals; he's on pace to reach 41 if he continues his current trajectory.
Meanwhile, Kane has experienced multiple injuries this season that have limited his availablility, a likely factor in Guerin's decision not to extend an invitation to him.
Larkin was a force for Team U.S.A. during the Four Nations Face-Off, scoring the game-winning goal against Team Canada in the preliminary-round.
The full USA roster is as follows:
Jack Eichel, Golden Knights
Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs
Brady Tkachuk, Senators
Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers
Matt Boldy, Wild
Kyle Connor, Jets
Jake Guentzel, Lightning
Jack Hughes, Devils
Clayton Keller, Mammoth
Dylan Larkin, Red Wings
J.T. Miller, Rangers
Brock Nelson, Avalanche
Tage Thompson, Sabres
Vincent Trocheck, Rangers
Brock Faber, Wild
Noah Hanifin, Golden Knights
Seth Jones, Panthers
Jake Sanderson, Senators
Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes
Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets
D Quinn Hughes, Wild
D Charlie McAvoy, Bruins
Connor Hellebuyck, Jets
Jake Oettinger, Stars
Jeremy Swayman, Bruins
The Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place between Feb. 6-22 in Milano and Cortina, Italy. There will also be a lengthy break in the NHL schedule in February to accommodate the return of NHL players to Olympic competition.
