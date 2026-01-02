    • Powered by Roundtable

    Dylan Larkin Gets Call From Team USA While Multiple Other Red Wings Snubbed

    Michael Whitaker
    Jan 2, 2026, 16:19
    Updated at: Jan 2, 2026, 18:06

    While Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin will once again represent the United States, there were two notable snubs of Red Wings players from the Team USA roster.

    Just as he was for the highly successful Four Nations Face-Off tournament, Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has been officially chosen to represent the United States in the Olympics next month. 

    However, his teammate Alex DeBrincat was not among the names chosen by Team U.S.A. general manager Bill Guerin, who also manages the Minnesota Wild. 

    Additionally, forward Patrick Kane, who is only two goals shy of 500 in his Hall of Fame career and is considered arguably the greatest American-born player in NHL history, also wasn't selected. 

    DeBrincat has enjoyed a torrid scoring pace, having already tallied 21 goals; he's on pace to reach 41 if he continues his current trajectory.

    Meanwhile, Kane has experienced multiple injuries this season that have limited his availablility, a likely factor in Guerin's decision not to extend an invitation to him. 

    Larkin was a force for Team U.S.A. during the Four Nations Face-Off, scoring the game-winning goal against Team Canada in the preliminary-round. 

    The full USA roster is as follows: 

    Team U.S.A. forwards

    Jack Eichel, Golden Knights

    Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

    Brady Tkachuk, Senators

    Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers

    Matt Boldy, Wild

    Kyle Connor, Jets

    Jake Guentzel, Lightning

    Jack Hughes, Devils

    Clayton Keller, Mammoth

    Dylan Larkin, Red Wings

    J.T. Miller, Rangers

    Brock Nelson, Avalanche

    Tage Thompson, Sabres

    Vincent Trocheck, Rangers

    Team U.S.A. defensemen

    Brock Faber, Wild

    Noah Hanifin, Golden Knights

    Seth Jones, Panthers

    Jake Sanderson, Senators

    Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes

    Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets

    D Quinn Hughes, Wild

    D Charlie McAvoy, Bruins

    Team U.S.A. goaltenders

    Connor Hellebuyck, Jets

    Jake Oettinger, Stars

    Jeremy Swayman, Bruins

    The Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place between Feb. 6-22 in Milano and Cortina, Italy. There will also be a lengthy break in the NHL schedule in February to accommodate the return of NHL players to Olympic competition. 

