Dylan Larkin Has ‘Had Enough,’ Agent Says Amid Red Wings Trade Stalemate

Detroit Red Wings
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David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2026 7:22 PMPublished Oct 29, 2026 7:22 PM
Updated Oct 29, 2026 7:35 PM
According to the agent for Dylan Larkin, the former Red Wings captain "has had enough" of the ongoing trade standoff.
On Thursday morning, Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan confirmed that Dylan Larkin would not be in the lineup for their game later that evening against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks.
He then said interim general manager Shawn Horcoff would be addressing the matter.
That immediately led to understandable speculation that Larkin was either being held out of the lineup as asset protection ahead of a potential trade or had chosen to sit out of frustration over the lack of progress regarding the trade request he made months ago.
Now, it appears the latter is the more likely scenario.
According to Larkin's agent, Pat Brisson, in a statement released to NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, his client "has had enough".
“Dylan’s had enough of the situation. We believe he’s been very professional and cooperative through this process.”
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Larkin requested a trade from now-former Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman shortly after the 2025-26 season concluded, with Detroit missing the playoffs for a 10th consecutive year.
The trade request became public in early June, and Yzerman confirmed it following the NHL Draft later that month. However, he made it clear there was no guarantee the request would be granted, emphasizing that Larkin still had five years remaining on his contract.
Shortly before Training Camp began, the Red Wings announced they would move forward without a captain, a role Larkin had held since the start of the 2020-21 season.
Larkin also missed all of Training Camp and the preseason, as well as the first two regular-season games, due to an off-ice training injury.
Larkin held a media availability session on Detroit's first day of Training Camp. While he confirmed that he had requested a trade, he declined to explain why or say whether the request remained active, adding that he may never fully reveal the details behind it.
When he was introduced with the rest of Detroit's scratches on Opening Night on Oct. 2, Larkin was heavily booed by fans at Little Caesars Arena.
He returned to the lineup on Oct. 6 against the divisional rival Ottawa Senators and was roundly booed whenever he touched the puck.
However, those boos quickly turned to (mostly) cheers after Larkin scored a power play goal, added an assist, and was named the game's first star as part of the 5-3 win.
So far this season, Larkin has appeared in 10 games, scoring twice while adding four assists.
His most recent goal came Monday against the Oilers, when he scored the tying marker late in regulation in what may have been his final appearance in a Red Wings uniform.
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