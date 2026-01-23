Dylan Larkin Officially Ties Sergei Fedorov In Red Wings History

Not only did Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin secure a valuable second point in the standings for his team on Wednesday evening, but he also made franchise history in the process.
Larkin's overtime game-winning goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs was the 12th of his NHL career, tying him with Sergei Fedorov for the most in team history.
Wednesday's goal was the third overtime winner by Larkin this season; he'd previously tallied the winning OT goals against the Tampa Bay Lightning in October and the Dallas Stars in December.
Larkin said he was honored to be mentioned alongside a Hall of Famer like Fedorov in Red Wings history, while also noting his belief that Fedorov’s statistics would have been even more impressive if 3-on-3 overtime had existed during his playing days.
"It means a lot, obviously, we just had his big jersey retirement in Detroit, and I think if he was around when 3-on-3 was in his ear, he'd have a lot more goals," Larkin explained afterward to TSN's Shawn McKenzie.
"It was nice to get the win tonight and to be part of history a little bit."
The Red Wings honored Fedorov earlier this month by officially retiring his iconic No. 91 jersey and raising it to the rafters at Little Caesars Arena, where it now hangs alongside other franchise legends, including Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom, Gordie Howe, Sid Abel, and several others.
