Dylan Larkin's Hat Trick Propels Red Wings To Critical 6-3 Win Over Flyers
On a night that they had no choice but to earn two points in the standings, the Detroit Red Wings took care of business thanks to the third career hat trick by team captain Dylan Larkin.
Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin, who is battling through injury, came through for his team in a major way on Thursday evening.
Larkin netted the third hat trick of his NHL career, helping the Red Wings earn two badly-needed points in the standings with a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena.
In doing so, Larkin has now established a new career-high in goals with 34, besting his previous top output of 33 goals in 2023-24.
With the win, the Red Wings remain mathematically alive in the tightly packed race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with just three regular-season games remaining; they're still three points behind the Ottawa Senators, who defeated the Florida Panthers, for the second and final Wild Card spot.
The Red Wings opened the scoring early in the first period on the power-play thanks to the 40th tally of the season from Alex DeBrincat; he became the first Red Wings player since Marian Hossa in 2008-09 to register 40 goals.
However, the Flyers tied it later in the frame after Christian Dvorak deflected a shot from former Michigan State Spartans forward Porter Martone.
Detroit's offense caught fire in the second period, fueled by goals from defenseman Moritz Seider and the first of Larkin's eventual three.
Just 18 seconds after Seider's goal, Larkin beat Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar blocker-side from in tight on the power play, then later slipped the puck five-hole on a partial breakaway just moments after exiting the penalty box.
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Larkin completed the hat trick on a two-on-one rush, taking a pass from Seider and beating goaltender Samuel Ersson (who had replaced Vladar) with a top-corner snipe. It took several minutes for the ice crew to clear the hats that rained down from the fired-up crowd.
Detroit also got a third-period goal from Patrick Kane, who converted off a beautiful cross-ice feed from Simon Edvinsson.
Former Red Wings forward Luke Glendening scored his second goal of the season late in regulation, making the score look slightly better for Philadelphia.
Both teams utilized both of their goaltenders. John Gibson was shaken up in the second period after Owen Tippett collided with him; he departed after making 13 saves. In relief, Cam Talbot stopped 11 of 12 shots.
Meanwhile, Vladar was pulled after allowing four goals on eight shots; Ersson stopped 12 of 14 shots.
Up next for the Red Wings is the New Jersey Devils on Saturday evening at home in another must-win contest.
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