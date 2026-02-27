Dylan Larkin’s Two Goals Power Red Wings To 2-1 OT Win Over Senators

While the Detroit Red Wings didn’t get off to the start that they wanted on Thursday evening against the Ottawa Senators, all’s well that ends well.
Fresh off a gold medal victory with Team USA, Dylan Larkin scored both goals for the Red Wings, including the overtime game-winner, in Detroit’s 2-1 victory at Canadian Tire Place.
In doing so, they vaulted past the idle Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens (who lost in OT to the New York Islanders) and into the second overall spot in the Atlantic Division.
The Red Wings thought they’d struck first in the opening 20 minutes of play, as Michael Rasmussen broke in on a two-on-one rush with Elmer Soderblom and beat Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark under the glove with a quick wrist shot.
However, the Senators successfully challenged for the play being offside, which video replay confirmed.
The Senators then took a 1-0 lead thanks to Larkin’s Team USA teammate Brady Tkachuk, who scored on the man-advantage.
Not to be outdone, Larkin notched a power-play goal of his own early in the second period, knotting the score at 1-1.
Neither team found the back of the net from that point on through the rest of regulation, setting up overtime.
After winning a face-off in the defensive zone, Larkin maneuvered his way down the ice and took a feed from Lucas Raymond, broke in alone and beat Ullmark with a backhand shot, securing the win for Detroit.
Red Wings goaltender John Gibson was impressive, stopping 26 shots. Ullmark countered with 18 saves.
The Red Wings’ three game road swing will continue on Saturday night in North Carolina against the Hurricanes.
