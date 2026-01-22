Logo
Detroit Red Wings
Powered by Roundtable
Dylan Larkin Scores OT Winner, Red Wings Complete Season Sweep Of Maple Leafs cover image

Dylan Larkin Scores OT Winner, Red Wings Complete Season Sweep Of Maple Leafs

Michael Whitaker
47m
Partner
Pinned
368Members·3KPosts
Mwhitaker89@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Michael Whitaker
47m
Updated at Jan 22, 2026, 03:16
Partner

The Detroit Red Wings swept the Toronto Maple Leafs in their season series with their 2-1 overtime victory on Wednesday evening.

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

All season long, the Detroit Red Wings have preached the importance of winning games against divisional opponents. 

On Wednesday evening, they made good on their goal.

Dylan Larkin scored the overtime game-winning tally over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, giving Detroit a clean four-game season series sweep over their longtime Original Six rival. 

For Larkin, it was his third overtime game-winning goal of the season, helping Detroit improve to 8-2 in OT. 

It's also Detroit's first regular-season sweep (min. four games) of the Maple Leafs since the 1995-96 season. 

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest newsgame-day coverage, and player features 

Goaltender John Gibson continued his run of spectacular play since the beginning of December, making 30 saves for his 20th win of the campaign. 

It was the Maple Leafs who got on the scoresheet first, thanks to Scott Laughton, who was left alone at the side of the net following a missed clearing attempt from defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka.

Detroit earned multiple high-percentage scoring opportunities, but wasn't able to penetrate goaltender Joseph Woll until late in the first period when Simon Edvinsson knotted the score at 1-1. 

The Maple Leafs had a golden opportunity to seize the lead in the game's middle frame when Laughton was awarded a penalty shot after being hooked on a partial shorthanded breakaway.

However, he fumbled the puck as he attempted to deke Gibson, never getting a clean shot off. 

Neither team found the back of the net in the third period, setting up overtime.

In the extra session, it was defenseman Moritz Seider forcing a turnover at the Toronto blue line and feeding Larkin, who took the puck on his backhand and then roofed a forehand shot past the blocker of Woll, ensuring the extra point for the Red Wings. 

With the victory, the Red Wings improved to 31-16-4 and were put back into a first-place tie with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. 

Their road trip will continue on Thursday evening with a matchup against the Minnesota Wild. 

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest News
1
1