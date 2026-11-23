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Nov 23, 2026 7:43 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 7:43 PM
Updated Nov 23, 2026 7:47 PM
Trading his lifelong Detroit roots for Montreal’s historic sweater, the veteran center reveals why he chose to join the Canadiens’ young core and embrace a fresh Canadian chapter.
On Monday, the Montreal Canadiens introduced Dylan Larkin to the media, giving fans their first look at the longtime Detroit Red Wings captain in a different team's colors.
Larkin was traded to Montreal, Sunday night along with a second round pick in 2028 and a third round pick in 2027 in exchange for forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Sam Montembeault, blue-chip prospect Michael Hage, conditional first round picks in 2027 and 2029, a second round pick in 2027 and a fourth round pick in 2028.
It was a strange sight for many, as Larkin fielded questions at a press conference seated beside Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes.
Larkin began by saying how excited he was to join the Canadiens and work with head coach Martin St. Louis. "I have a lot of respect for him as a player and what he's doing as a coach," Larkin said. "What he's building is pretty cool. So I'm excited to be a part of this team."
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He then reflected on his time in Detroit and how it ended, saying he was thankful for that chapter of his life and career. Monday night will feel strange, he noted, as likely the first home game of his career that won't be played in his home state.
"It was a great story, and I'm so proud of that. I'm proud of my time in Detroit, and I can't thank the organization enough," Larkin said. "It maybe didn't end the way anyone thought it would, but I'm here now."
Asked about hearing Hughes answer questions in French and adjusting to a new team in a new country with a new culture, Larkin brushed off any concern. He said his father and wife are both Canadian, and that he has played many tournaments and games in Montreal and Quebec over his career. He and his wife are looking forward to the move.
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"Montreal is such a great city. It has so much to offer," Larkin said. "We're both so excited for something new and to be in a great city like Montreal, where it means so much to put that jersey on, with the history and all the great players and great teams before."
The 30-year-old center also spoke about the culture the Canadiens have built, and he dropped what sounded like a subtle nod to his former team while discussing how hard it is to win in the NHL and make the playoffs. In 12 seasons in Detroit, Larkin played in just one playoff series.
Asked about Montreal's core of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and others, Larkin said, "Those guys that you mentioned are a big reason why I'm here. I'm excited to play with them."
He would go on to add "You need a ton of players to win in this league, winning is hard. Making the playoffs is hard. Winning is not given in our league."
Larkin said he will do what he can to help his new teammates win and make the players around him better. He makes his Canadiens debut Monday night when Montreal hosts the Los Angeles Kings.
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