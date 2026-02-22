Logo
Dylan Larkin, Team USA Defeat Canada In OT, Win Gold Medal

For the first time since 1980, the United States has won the gold medal in men’s ice hockey.

It was a long time in the making, but for the first time in nearly five decades, the United States men’s ice hockey team have achieved the ultimate glory.

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes scored the biggest goal of his career in overtime of the gold medal clash against Canada, securing a 2-1 victory and giving Team USA their first gold medal win since 1980, the same year the iconic “Miracle on Ice” squad achieved the same feat.

Not only did former Michigan Wolverines defenseman Zach Werenski assist on the iconic goal, but Metro-Detroit native Connor Hellebuyck had one of the best games of his life against the deadly Canadian offensive attack; he finished with 41 saves.

It was Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy who broke the ice, flipping the puck to himself and beating Jordan Binnington.

Hellebuyck held the fort down after wave after wave of chances for Canada, which included a 5-on-3 opportunity.

But he was finally beaten late in the second period by shifty defenseman Cale Makar, who whistled a snap shot past his blocker.

Both teams had chances on the power-play in the third period after consecutive high-sticking calls, but neither could convert.

When Hughes scored in overtime, it also officially added “Olympic Gold Medal” winner to Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin’s resume.

