No New Updates From Dylan Larkin’s Camp Following Trade Request
It’s been weeks since any official statement was made from Dylan Larkin’s camp following his trade request.
Detroit Red Wings fans were stunned early last month when NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman reported that captain Dylan Larkin, who scored a career-high 34 goals during the 2025-26 season, had requested a trade.
The request came as a major surprise, especially given Larkin’s deep ties to the organization. The Michigan-born forward grew up as a Red Wings fan, was named the 37th captain in franchise history, and had long been viewed as a cornerstone of the team.
Adding to the challenge for general manager Steve Yzerman, Larkin reportedly would only accept a trade to three specific teams, significantly limiting the club’s ability to maximize the return in any potential deal.
And while that narrow list of teams was reportedly expanded to include just one more club, there remains one constant throughout this entire ordeal - no official statements from Larkin or his agent, Pat Brisson, regarding the trade request that Yzerman himself confirmed took place have been made since late June.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Brisson did briefly touch on the subject, saying both parties are trying to work something out.
“I understand where he’s coming from,” Brisson said in late June. “The process is that we’ve had discussions for the last month or so. And we’ve agreed that we’ll be working together on this. I do understand that Steve and the organization have to do what’s best for the Red Wings. We’re trying to work as a ‘team’ together on this to reach each of our goals, so to speak.”
“It’s not an easy process. But this is something that, it’s not my first time, it’s not our first time (Yzerman included), and we’re trying to navigate this the best way possible to reach our goals,” he concluded. “We know it’s a sensitive file, understanding what Dylan means to the Red Wings and also to USA Hockey and the world of hockey. He’s a really good hockey player. But we’re going to continue to the best of our abilities to eventually each our goals.”
Yzerman offered a concise account of what transpired during his remarks following the conclusion of the 2026 NHL Draft.
"Shortly after the season, I received a phone call from Dylan Larkin's agent informing me that Dylan would like to be traded," Yzerman said on June 27. "A week or so after that, Dylan's agent followed up with a short list of teams that Dylan would consider waiving his no-trade (clause) to go to."
Yzerman also made a point to say that granting Larkin's request wasn't guaranteed, and that he still has several years left on his contract with the Red Wings he signed in 2023.
"Having said that, Dylan has five years remaining on his contract," he continued. "My job as the manager of the Detroit Red Wings is always to do what is in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings, and I will act accordingly to that."
If Yzerman isn't able to find an adequate trade package in return for Larkin, the latter may eventually have to face an awkward situation of reporting to Training Camp in the fall.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.