No New Updates From Dylan Larkin’s Camp Following Trade Request

“It’s not an easy process. But this is something that, it’s not my first time, it’s not our first time (Yzerman included), and we’re trying to navigate this the best way possible to reach our goals,” he concluded. “We know it’s a sensitive file, understanding what Dylan means to the Red Wings and also to USA Hockey and the world of hockey. He’s a really good hockey player. But we’re going to continue to the best of our abilities to eventually each our goals.”