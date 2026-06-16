Early 2026-27 Betting Odds Have Red Wings Finishing Worse Than Maple Leafs, Sharks

Hanging over Detroit heading into the offseason is the trade request from captain Dylan Larkin and how the organization will choose to handle it. If the Red Wings make substantial additions in an effort to convince Larkin to stay, the team could look dramatically different and considerably more dangerous by training camp. If they move him, they figure to receive a sizeable return in assets that could accelerate the rebuild or restock the core depending on the direction Larkin's replacement takes the team.