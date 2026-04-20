"Everyone Is Tired Of Being Here": Simon Edvinsson Anxious To Help Red Wings Break Playoff Drought
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson lamented the fact that his club missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but reiterated his committment to the team and his desire to help break the skid.
While Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson was anything but fully healthy for the entirety of the recently completed 2025-26 campaign, the fact that his club didn't qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs continues to sting all the more.
The Red Wings unraveled yet again during the month of March, seeing what was a comfortable points cushion evaporate and eventually fall out of the race. Their fate was sealed with a 5-3 loss at Little Caesars Arena on April 11 against the New Jersey Devils, meaning that they now own the NHL's longest active postseason drought.
"I know that everyone is so tired of being here, everybody really wanted to make the playoffs and have a run, but yeah, we're not there," Edvinsson said during Detroit's exit interviews. "We need to really find something in our group, find something in the organization, and find something within the team to really take us past that step."
"We haven't done that (for) the last three years, so yeah."
Edvinsson missed Detroit's Training Camp in Traverse City in September because of an injury sustained during his offseason training, and later had to undergo surgery after aggravating a previous injury in early 2026, missing several games.
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The Swedish blue liner admitted that having to undergo multiple surgical procedures is anything but ideal, but he still did his best to gut it out.
“Since the Olympic break, not 100 percent, but nobody plays 100 percent," Edvinsson said. "It’s something you’re gonna have to deal with, really. And, yeah, that was it.”
"It's hockey, it's 82 games, and it's gonna be 84 next year," he continued. "I'm gonna take that with me, and I'm going to work even harder this summer to get my body as good as I can get it, and not have any injuries."
As far as Edvinsson's contract status goes, he's a pending restricted free-agent, but he wants to remain in Detroit for the long term.
"It’s where I got drafted," Edvinsson said of playing in Detroit. "I felt like ever since I came here, it’s been great. All the people around, teammates, fans around, it’s been great."
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