"Exciting": Griffins Coach Dan Watson Singles Out Carter Bear For Praise

"He's played two consistent games so far in my opinion. I think he's a workhorse and very competitive," Watson said on Sunday. "It doesn't seem like he ever runs out of energy. He's thinking the game the right way; he typically makes the right plays. He's a guy who has no problem going to the net, getting into the corners, digging for pucks. He also has the skill to win those small-area battles and make a play out of it."