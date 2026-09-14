"Exciting": Griffins Coach Dan Watson Singles Out Carter Bear For Praise
Michael Whitaker Updated Sep 14, 2026, 20:16featured
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Detroit Red Wings draft selection Carter Bear was singled out for praise by Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson after his first two contests in the 2026 Prospects Tournament.
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