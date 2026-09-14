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"Exciting": Griffins Coach Dan Watson Singles Out Carter Bear For Praise

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Michael Whitaker
Updated Sep 14, 2026, 20:16
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Detroit Red Wings draft selection Carter Bear was singled out for praise by Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson after his first two contests in the 2026 Prospects Tournament.

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The hallmark of now-former Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman's strategy for long-term success was building through the NHL Draft, and while it was a lengthy process, he managed to restock the prospect cupboard that was nearly barren when he took over in April 2019.

One such draft selection that has tremendous upside is forward Carter Bear, Detroit's first-round (13th overall) pick in the 2025 Draft. 

Bear was all over the ice during Detroit’s first two games of the 2026 Prospects Tournament, leading the team with 10 shots on goal in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout victory over the Stars before tying for the team lead with four shots in Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Penguins. He also registered assists in both games. 

For Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson, the key aspects that stand out of Bear so far is his work ethic, energy, and willingness to go into the hard areas of the ice. 

"He's played two consistent games so far in my opinion. I think he's a workhorse and very competitive," Watson said on Sunday. "It doesn't seem like he ever runs out of energy. He's thinking the game the right way; he typically makes the right plays. He's a guy who has no problem going to the net, getting into the corners, digging for pucks. He also has the skill to win those small-area battles and make a play out of it." 

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Last season, Bear recorded 36 goals and 41 assists in 53 games with the WHL’s Everett Silvertips before adding seven goals and 15 assists in 18 playoff games, helping the club advance to the Memorial Cup.

The Red Wings saw their record in the 2026 NHL Prospects Tournament evened up at 1-1 after a 4-3 setback against the Penguins on Sunday evening.
thehockeynews.comRed Wings Prospects Drop 4-3 Decision To Penguins The Red Wings saw their record in the 2026 NHL Prospects Tournament evened up at 1-1 after a 4-3 setback against the Penguins on Sunday evening.

Having signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings last offseason, Bear is now expected to make the leap to the professional ranks this season with the Griffins. 

And based on what Watson has seen from him in a short sample size, Bear has the potential to be an "exciting" player. 

"He's another guy who is going to play big minutes in all aspects of the game, so what I've seen so far in two games is exciting," Watson said. "There's going to be room for him to grow, and I look forward to working with him." 

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