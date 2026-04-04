"Forget About This One Quick": Red Wings Shift Focus After Disappointing Setback To Rangers

“I don't know, it's a good question," answered Lucas Raymond when asked why they've been unable to start on time so often of late. "The starts have been an emphasis of ours; we want to come out hard and fast. I think we did so in Philadelphia, and that gives us momentum, not only on the scoreboard, but playing-wise. We want to come out hard and fast, and we get another crack at it against Minnesota at home in front of our fans.