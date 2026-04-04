"Forget About This One Quick": Red Wings Shift Focus After Disappointing Setback To Rangers
The Detroit Red Wings have no choice but to move on from Saturday's disappointing loss to the Eastern Conference-worst New York Rangers and pick up points in their next game against Minnesota.
After three straight seasons of faltering in March, the Detroit Red Wings said all of the right things heading into this season's ultra-critical stretch run of wanting to change the narrative.
But once again, the Red Wings failed to take advantage of a prime opportunity in front of them, and their slim chances at breaking their lengthy postseason took another devastating blow.
For the fourth time in their last six games, the Red Wings fell behind their opponent by a 3-0 score en route to a regulation loss. This time, it was against the New York Rangers, who have already mathematically been eliminated from postseason contention.
Not only are the Rangers the lowest-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, but they also have the NHL's worst home-ice record this season. None of that mattered today, as the Rangers came less than a minute from shutting out Detroit, winning 4-1.
Rookie Gabe Perreault scored a natural hat trick for the Rangers, who have nothing left to play for this season other than pride.
There are still six games remaining and 12 points up for grabs, and Detroit is now shifting its focus to the next game.
"We've gotta forget about this one quick and get ready for Minnesota tomorrow," team captain Dylan Larkin said. "That's the focus for me right now, and our group, and we talked about it after. We have to move on and go and get points against Minnesota."
"We're gonna need some help tonight, and we've got to win to get in," he continued. "That's why the focus has to shift to Minnesota tomorrow; we can't dwell on this one. Get a little better around their net, and hungrier to put pucks away."
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
The Rangers, who have struggled to score all season long, scored the game's first three tallies and picked up a rare win on home ice.
While the Red Wings have repeatedly emphasized the importance of starting strong and coming out of the gate with energy, it largely hasn’t translated into results on the ice when they've needed it the most.
“I don't know, it's a good question," answered Lucas Raymond when asked why they've been unable to start on time so often of late. "The starts have been an emphasis of ours; we want to come out hard and fast. I think we did so in Philadelphia, and that gives us momentum, not only on the scoreboard, but playing-wise. We want to come out hard and fast, and we get another crack at it against Minnesota at home in front of our fans.
“We have to give them something to be loud about.”
The Red Wings remain in a four-way tie with the Ottawa Senators, Flyers, and Columbus Blue Jackets (who they play this Tuesday) for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
They hit the ice for an Easter Sunday matinee against the visiting Wild, against whom they cannot afford another sluggish start.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.