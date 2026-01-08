Former Detroit Red Wings Goaltender Glenn Hall Passes Away At 94

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Hall of Fame former NHL goaltender Glenn Hall, who won the Calder Trophy as a rookie with the Detroit Red Wings in 1956, has passed away at the age of 94.

Hall initially signed with the Red Wings in 1949, but would spend several subsequent seasons playing with various minor-league clubs, including the Windsor Spitfires, Indianapolis Capitals, and Edmonton Flyers.

His first full campaign in the NHL with Detroit took place in 1955-56, appearing in 70 games while amassing a record of 30-24-16 with a solid 2.10 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. For his efforts, he was awarded the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.

Hall would be traded to the Chicago Blackhawks and would eventually help them win the Stanley Cup in 1961. One of the best goaltenders in Blackhawks history, Hall was awarded the Vezina Trophy in 1963, and later shared it in 1967 and 1969.

Left unprotected in the 1967 NHL Expansion Draft, Hall was selected by the St. Louis Blues, eventually helping them reach the 1968 Stanley Cup Final. While the Blues ultimately fell short, Hall won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Retiring for good in 1971, Hall would eventually be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975, and would later be part of the coaching staff of the Calgary Flames Stanley Cup-winning team of 1989.

