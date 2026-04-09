Former High Draft Pick Expected To Join Grand Rapids Following Frozen Four

Exciting forward Dylan James closes his college chapter, poised to bring his red-hot scoring touch to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
One of the quieter but intriguing prospects in the Detroit Red Wings system is beginning to draw more attention as his development continues. Dylan James, a 22-year-old forward from Calgary, is coming off a strong senior season with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and could soon be turning pro.
Selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, James has steadily improved during his four years at North Dakota. This season marked a career year, as he recorded 21 goals and ten assists for 31 points in 39 games, establishing new personal bests across the board.
According to Colby Cohen, a former Boston University player and current host of Morning Cuppa Hockey, James is expected to join the Grand Rapids Griffins once North Dakota’s season comes to an end. The Fighting Hawks are set to compete in the Frozen Four on Thursday, where they will face a resilient Wisconsin Badgers men's ice hockey squad.
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Wisconsin has emerged as one of the tournament’s surprise teams, highlighted by a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory over Michigan State Spartans men's ice hockey in the quarterfinals. North Dakota will need a strong performance to advance, and James is expected to play a key role. The winner will go on to play the winner of the Michigan-Denver semifinal for the National Championship this Saturday.
Should his college season conclude in the coming days, James’ transition to the American Hockey League would add another promising piece to a Griffins roster already loaded with young talent. Detroit’s affiliate has recently welcomed several notable prospects, including Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Amadeus Lombardi, Nate Danielson, Shai Buium, as well as newcomers Eddie Genborg and Anton Johansson.
With his steady rise and consistent production, James may not be the loudest name in Detroit’s system, but he is quickly becoming one to watch as he prepares for the next stage of his professional career.
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