Former Red Wings Coach Mike Babcock Linked To Western Conference Club

Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Mike Babcock is back in the news, as he's being linked as a potential hire of the Edmonton Oilers.
Amidst the ongoing controversial saga that could lead to the end of the relationship between Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings, a notable former member of the organization is back in the news.
Former Red Wings head coach Mike Babcock, who was behind their bench from 2005 to 2015 and won the 2008 Stanley Cup, is reportedly being considered for the head coaching position of the Edmonton Oilers, per multiple reports.
According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Oilers, who fired coach Kris Knoblauch last month, are consulting with the NHLPA regarding any potential objections stemming from Babcock's alleged past actions.
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Additionally, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman has confirmed that Edmonton's interest in Babcock is real, and that he's spoken with team owner Darryl Katz.
"It’s real. They are considering it," Friedman reported. "According to several sources, Babcock has spoken directly with owner Daryl Katz. "
Friedman continued by saying that several Oilers players are on board with a potential hiring of Babcock.
"According to those same sources, Babcock has met with or spoken to several members of the team’s leadership group. Whatever happened in those meeting(s) was enough to get the players on board with the idea."
Babcock, who led the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim to a shocking first-round sweep of the Red Wings in 2003, came within a single victory of winning the Stanley Cup that spring, losing in seven games to the New Jersey Devils.
He would be hired by the Red Wings before the start of the 2005-06 NHL season, and led the club to four consecutive 50+ win seasons, along with the 2008 Stanley Cup. He then departed the franchise in 2015 to sign a record-breaking contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Under Babcock, the Maple Leafs made the postseason three times, but never made it out of the first round. He was then let go in November 2019 after an inconsistent start to the season.
Hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets as head coach in 2023, Babcock resigned without ever coaching a game after reports of invading players privacy surfaced.
Babcock has also led Team Canada to Olympic gold medal victories in 2010 and 2014.
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