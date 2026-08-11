Former Red Wings Defenseman Raises Possibility Of Dylan Larkin Starting Season In Detroit

“We're halfway through the month of August. If this deal was going to get done, it would be done by now," he said this week on First Up on TSN Radio 1050. "What Detroit wants and needs is someone to replace Dylan Larkin if they were to trade Dylan Larkin. And you look at his list of teams he’d be willing to go to, unless Florida’s like, 'Yeah, we’ll give you Anton Lundell and this and that', then maybe. But we know Florida wasn’t willing to do that at the time, which makes sense now considering some of the other moves they’ve made.”