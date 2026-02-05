Former Red Wings GM Ken Holland Pulls Off Major Artemi Panarin Trade

“Obviously, we made the deal today to make our team better," Holland said. "We signed him to a two-year extension. We weren’t going to do it as a rental. He didn’t want to go anywhere as a rental. He wanted to find a home, so we’re thrilled that he wanted to waive the no-trade (clause) to come to LA. We’re happy that we were able to get him to a two-year extension, and after two years, I’m hoping that we’re working on another extension, but (I’ll) worry about that down the road."

