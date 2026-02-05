Former Red Wings GM Ken Holland Pulls Off Major Artemi Panarin Trade

While the Detroit Red Wings were reportedly interested in acquiring skilled winger Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers, it was former Red Wings general manager Ken Holland who ultimately landed one of the biggest prizes on the open trade market.
Holland, who is in his first season as general manager of the Los Angeles Kings, acquired Panarin from the New York Rangers on Wednesday afternoon, and sent forward prospect Liam Greentree and a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to the Rangers in return.
What's more, Panarin won't just be a rental for the Kings. Holland acted quickly, signing their new prize forward to a two-year, $22 million extension.
"Obviously, we made the deal today to make our team better," Holland said. "We signed him to a two-year extension. We weren't going to do it as a rental. He didn't want to go anywhere as a rental. He wanted to find a home, so we're thrilled that he wanted to waive the no-trade (clause) to come to LA. We're happy that we were able to get him to a two-year extension, and after two years, I'm hoping that we're working on another extension, but (I'll) worry about that down the road."
Holland is no stranger to pulling off major blockbuster acquisitions via free agency or trade, dating back to his time with the Red Wings, when he brought in players such as Dominik Hasek, Brett Hull, Luc Robitaille, Marian Hossa, and Brian Rafalski.
"I think it was just a matter of these types of players with this resume are very, very difficult to find, and we had an opportunity to add one today," Holland said of Panarin.
The Kings, who have not won a postseason series since their 2014 Stanley Cup win, just bolstered their lineup with one of the top forwards in the game without having to give up much to acquire him.
