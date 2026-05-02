Former Red Wings Goalie Alex Lyon Leads Sabres To 2nd Round For The 1st Time Since 2007
For the first time in 19 years, the Buffalo Sabres are going to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the play of former Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon is a big reason why.
Because the Buffalo Sabres managed to finally return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011, it ended what was the longest active postseason drought in the NHL.
Unfortunately, it means that the Detroit Red Wings, who haven't qualified since 2016, now own that distinction.
Adding insult to injury for the current Red Wings is that so many players, some of whom played in Detroit as recently as this and last season, have played key roles in their new respective club's playoff success.
Not only did Vladimir Tarasenko, who managed just 11 goals with the Red Wings last season, more than double his total this year with the Minnesota Wild and help them secure their first playoff series win in 11 years, but another former Red Wing has also helped his new club advance for the first time in nearly twice as long.
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Goaltender Alex Lyon, now with the Sabres after playing two seasons in Detroit, made 25 saves to help Buffalo clinch their playoff series over the Boston Bruins. In doing so, the Sabres are on to the second round for the first time since 2007.
Lyon was signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Red Wings in 2023 after he'd served as the backup to Sergei Bobrovsky during what would be their first of three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final. During his time with the Red Wings, Lyon went 35-27-6 with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.
Following Detroit's acquisition of John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks last offseason, and with Cam Talbot still under contract for another year, Lyon was deemed expendable.
He joined the Sabres, signing a two-year, $3 million contract with a $1.5 million cap hit.
And so far, the move has paid off in spades for the Sabres.
Lyon overtook former Sabres (and Red Wings) goaltender Dominik Hasek in the club record books for most consecutive victories, and is now the first Sabres goaltender since former Michigan State Spartan Ryan Miller 19 years ago to win a playoff series.
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