Former Red Wings Goaltender Jimmy Howard Steps Into New Local Coaching Role

Following his retirement from the NHL, former Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard occasionally would serve as a studio analyst for Bally Sports Detroit.
But now, he's landed himself a new role with Detroit's newest expansion franchise. Howard has been chosen as the goaltending coach for PWHL Detroit, one of the newest expansion franchises for the Professional Women's Hockey League that will begin play at Little Caesars Arena this fall.
Howard, whom the Red Wings selected with the 64th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, is ranked third all-time in Detroit goaltending history with 246 victories in a Red Wings uniform behind only Chris Osgood and Terry Sawchuk.
He played his first NHL game in the fall of 2005, and would spend four seasons with the American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins before being promoted full time in Detroit in the fall of 2009.
Howard would eventually wrestle the title of starting goaltender away from Osgood during the 2009-10 season, and even put himself in the conversation for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best goaltender.
Reaching his 500th career NHL game in 2019, he became just the third Red Wings goaltender to achieve the feat, also behind Osgood and Sawchuk.
Upon his retirement in 2021, Howard had accumulated a record of 246-196-70 along with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage 24 shutouts. He also went 21-26 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs while posting a 2.58 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage with three shutouts.
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