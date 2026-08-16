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Former Stanley Cup Winner Calls For Major Change To Dylan Larkin’s Leadership Role

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Michael Whitaker
Updated Aug 17, 2026, 03:00
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With each passing day, the chances of Dylan Larkin remaining with the Detroit Red Wings increase — and one former Stanley Cup winner believes a major leadership change should follow if he does.

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In exactly 31 days, the Detroit Red Wings will gather for Training Camp at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, marking just the third time since 1997 that they haven't held Camp in Traverse City, located in Northwest Michigan. 

And with each passing day, the chances that current captain Dylan Larkin reports to camp despite his controversial trade request, made public in early June, increase. 

Right now, the Red Wings remain without a general manager following Steve Yzerman's departure from the role last month, and the club is currently conducting a search for his successor. 

If Larkin ultimately remains with the Red Wings at this point next month, one former Stanley Cup winner turned analyst believes he should no longer bear the responsibility of the captaincy. 

“I love Dylan Larkin,” NHL Insider Mike Rupp explained to fellow analysts Jonny Lazarus and Arthur Staple. “He can’t be your captain if training camp starts, and this is going to get smoked out here pretty soon."

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"You cannot - for a franchise that has been struggling like they have to make the playoffs, and a new regime kind of starting up right now, you’ve got to draw your line in the sand,” he said. "Not with Dylan Larkin, (but) with the team about what we’re doing moving forward, culture-wise. What it’s going to be about getting over the hump.”

"You have to shed that to your language, Jonny. The stink around the franchise. Right now, there's a lot of stink. And it's around your captain."

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Rupp, who played 610 NHL games, won the Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 2003. He scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, who had swept the Red Wings in the first round several weeks earlier. 

Larkin is coming off his fifth straight season in which he tallied at least 30 goals. But Detroit's offense took a considerable blow when Patrick Kane, who registered 57 points last season, departed for the Chicago Blackhawks. 

If Larkin ultimately leaves, that will be another 67 points that departs with him. 

Whoever succeeds Yzerman as GM will have to navigate through this awkward situation and decide what is best for the franchise moving forward. 

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