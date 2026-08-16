Former Stanley Cup Winner Calls For Major Change To Dylan Larkin’s Leadership Role
Michael Whitaker Updated Aug 17, 2026, 03:00featured
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With each passing day, the chances of Dylan Larkin remaining with the Detroit Red Wings increase — and one former Stanley Cup winner believes a major leadership change should follow if he does.
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