"There are lots and lots and lots of hard feelings between the Wings and Larkin," Friedman said. "There are a lot of hard feelings there. And it is interesting - like, the more this deal has gotten out, and pretty much everybody is talking about it now, people are like, 'Yurov and three firsts? That's a pretty big deal!' And you can debate about the first round picks and everything, but people are really intrigued by the fact that that's what's out there for him.