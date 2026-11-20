Detroit Red Wings
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Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 11:43 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 11:43 PM
Updated Nov 21, 2026 1:15 AM
NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman touched on the most recent rumors surrounding former Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, and emphasized repeatedly the presence of hard feelings between the two sides.
The Detroit Red Wings remain locked in a standoff with former captain Dylan Larkin, who was suspended by the club in late October after announcing through his agent that he had "had enough" of his trade request going unfulfilled.
Unlike their other standoff with defenseman Simon Edvinsson, which must be resolved by Dec. 1 for him to be eligible to play in the NHL this season, the Red Wings can take their time finding the right deal for Larkin, who forfeits more than $41,000 for every day he refuses to report.
Recently, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that the Red Wings aren't accepting a reported offer of Danila Yurov and three first-round draft picks because doing so would give the disgruntled former captain the satisfaction of going to a destination that was originally part of his three-team list.
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However, fellow NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is pushing back on that notion, saying he believes the Red Wings feel the alleged offer from Wild GM Bill Guerin still isn't enough compensation for Larkin, who has reached the 30-goal mark in each of the last five seasons.
"I thought it was an interesting theory, but I'll respectfully disagree in one way," Friedman said on the most recent '32 Thoughts' podcast. "And that is if Minnesota had Matt Boldy on the table, then the Red Wings would be saying, 'Don't hang up! Where do we sign? Send this in immediately, email Central Registry immediately, and don't include any conditional picks; we're just getting this deal right now done!'"
"And obviously, Matt Boldy isn't going to be in the deal, it's' not happening. But for argument's sake, if he was, they would make that trade."
Friedman continued by noting the presence of "lots of hard feelings" between the Red Wings and Larkin, whom they stripped of the captaincy shortly before the season began.
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"There are lots and lots and lots of hard feelings between the Wings and Larkin," Friedman said. "There are a lot of hard feelings there. And it is interesting - like, the more this deal has gotten out, and pretty much everybody is talking about it now, people are like, 'Yurov and three firsts? That's a pretty big deal!' And you can debate about the first round picks and everything, but people are really intrigued by the fact that that's what's out there for him.
"But Detroit, to this point, have not backed down from (saying) they deserve to get or want a comparable player in return. And I think that Larkin's camp is very frustrated that this deal hasn't been accepted, but Detroit's like, 'That's not good enough for us.'"
So I don't think this trade isn't happening out of spite. I think it's happening because, while there are a ton of hard feelings, they really, honestly don't believe that's good enough for Larkin."
Friedman then concluded by saying Detroit is navigating through this process with a keen eye on how it will be perceived across the NHL.
"The Red Wings are very sensitive to how this trade gets graded," Friedman said. "And the Edvinsson one too, should that happen. They are very sensitive about it, right at the top. So, they want to make a good deal, and what they think is a good deal."
As of Friday evening, Larkin has reached nearly $1 million worth of forfeited salary because of his suspension, which was announced on Oct. 29.
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