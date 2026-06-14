From The Hockey News Archives: Detroit Domination

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Detroit Domination - June 28, 2002 - Vol. 55, Issue 38 - Mike Brophy
The burning question entering the final game of the season was not whether the Detroit Red Wings would capture their 10th Stanley Cup.
Come on. you knew along the Wings were going to win, didn't you? It was a series of close games against the Carolina Hurricanes in the five-game final, but by no means was it a close series.
The question that really needed answering was who would win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP on a team of thoroughbreds.
Retiring coach Scotty Bowman had plenty of assistance in becoming the first NHL coach to win nine championships. He had, the help of seven sure-fire Hall of Earners - Dominik Hasek, Nicklas Lidstrom, Igor Larionov, Brett Hull, Steve Yzerman, Chris Chelios and Sergei Fedorov. And with each game they play, Brendan Shanahan and Luc Robitaille inch closer to that elite group.
Not to mention the youngsters and veteran grinders who rarely get the recognition they deserve.
When it was announced Lidstrom had captured the award, thus becoming the first European to be named playoff MVP, no one was shocked. Then again, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if any one of Hasek, Yzerman or even Hull or Fedorov had been given the hardware.
“It would have been an awful tough vote,” Bowman said. “But when you look at the minutes he logged he was just about a perfect player each time he was on the ice. It’s a wonderful tribute to him. You can’t take anything away from Dominik. And Stevie battled through, too. But Nicklas, with the minutes he logged, I’m sure every one of those players would feel the same way about him.”
Lidstrom, 32, plays a sound game, it’s just not very sexy Then again, with the talent that surrounds him, it isn’t necessary.
“I can count on one hand the number of mistakes I’ve seen Nicklas Lidstrom make in the six years I’ve been here,” Shanahan said.
The Norris Trophy winner last season (he’s up for it again this year), Lidstrom is the model of consistency, a player who puts up high numbers, though he’s no threat to break any of Paul Coffey’s records, and guards his team’s zone with determined efficiency.
Lidstrom finished second in average ice time during the playoffs at 31:10. Only Adrian Aucoin of the Islanders, who failed to make it out off the first-round, was higher at 32:19. Carolina right winger Jeff Daniels said he gained a whole new measure of respect for both the Wings and Lidstrom.
“It’s not the same as watching them on TV,” Daniels said. “Lidstrom, you know he’s good, but to actually see him in a short period of time that often, you realize how great he really is.”
Lidstrom led all defensemen in playoff scoring with five goals and 16 points in 23 games.