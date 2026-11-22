Detroit Red Wings
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Nov 22, 2026 12:40 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 12:40 PM
Updated Nov 22, 2026 1:50 PM
The Detroit Red Wings lost for the seventh time in their last eight games, dropping a 3-2 final score against the New York Islanders on Saturday evening.
Following a relatively competetive month of October, the Detroit Red Wings have struggled heavily in November, and it's thanks largely to a lack of offensive punch.
On Saturday evening, the Red Wings lost for the seventh time in their last eight games, suffering a 3-2 setback to the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena.
While they initially jumped out to a 1-0 lead, they were unable to build on it and were also kept to just a single registered shot on goal during the game's middle frame. Their push to try and knot the score late fell short, and the final horn sounded to a chorus of booing from frustrated fans.
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Speaking of frustration, it was mentioned plenty of times following the contest.
“It’s frustrating," said forward Alex DeBrincat, who broke a seven-goal scoring drought. "I feel like we’re playing well for a lot of the game, and mistakes always end up in the net."
While DeBrincat said that he was happy to see the puck go in for the first time since Nov. 2, the more important thing would have been getting two points in the standings.
"For sure, it's nice to see it go in, but it's a little too late," he said. "I would have liked to contribute more and help our team get the win."
“It’s definitely frustrating,” said Emmitt Finnie, who also scored. “We’ve been close in games. We haven’t been able to close them out, and I think we just have too many little mistakes that have been costing us.”
"We need to play with more confidence and attack the play more," he continued. "We didn't have enough O-zone time, lots of our chances were one and done. You have to win more battles down low, and try to build off that."
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The Red Wings grabbed a 1-0 thanks to Emmitt Finnie's eighth goal of the season, as he banged home a loose puck in the first period past goaltender Ilya Sorokin. But the Islanders scored in the second period thanks to a double deflection by Ondrej Palat, who ultimately scored the game-winner later in the third.
“The same problems arise - we were short on offense, and I thought today we got a little bit of bad (luck). Well, actually, we had some good luck early because they hit the post and that helped us, but we had some bad luck on the first one; the way it ricocheted around, it ended up in our net."
Adding insult to injury was the fact that New York's go-ahead goal early in the third period never should have been, considering the officials missed an obvious too many men on the ice penalty just moments before.
“And the second one was flat-out too many men on the ice, so the officials missed that," McLellan said. "But sometimes when it’s not going well, those things come back and go against you rather than for you.”
Right now for the Red Wings, it's not going well. They've sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings, and the absence of former captain Dylan Larkin, who was suspended in late October after refusing to continue reporting to the rink, has been evident.
The Red Wings will have a chance to salvage some points in the standings when they host the NHL-worst Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday evening.
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