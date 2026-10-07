"Good To Be Back": Dylan Larkin Scores In Return, Helping Red Wings Win

Detroit Red Wings
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Oct 7, 2026 6:17 AMPublished Oct 7, 2026 6:17 AM
Updated Oct 7, 2026 6:21 AM
Former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin played a key role in their 5-3 win over the Senators, and according to him, it felt good to just be on the ice again.
It was always going to be a somewhat awkward new reality for former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who returned to the ice Tuesday for the first time after missing all of Training Camp, the preseason, and the first two games of the 2026-27 season.
But when it was all said and done, it was as if he had never requested a trade.
Larkin scored, added an assist, and was named the game's first star as part of the Red Wings' 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena, giving Detroit its first win of the season and snapping a two-game losing streak.
Larkin withstood a barrage of boos from what was one of the sparsest crowds in recent memory, despite an announced attendance of 17,583 fans - a figure that appeared quite generous.
Even so, Larkin was happy to get it out of the way and just play hockey again.
“It was good to be back out there and play some hockey,” Larkin said in the dressing room afterward. “We needed a win- the guys in the room, and I think a lot of Red Wings fans - it was important to get this win for our team and organization.”
“I can’t express enough how fun it was to just play hockey again,” he continued. “I mean, for a hockey player, it’s the best medicine. To play and just enjoy it and think about the kid that would be killing to be out there; really, for all of us, that’s what it’s all about.”
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Larkin was heavily booed by fans on Friday evening prior to Detroit's season opener as he was introduced along with the rest of the club's inactive players. He knew that more boos were coming on Tuesday.
“I was ready for it in the home opener, and it’s part of it,” Larkin said of the icy reception he's gotten from fans. “I’m trying to be a man and face it; I understand why that’s happening. But like I said at the start of the season, I was going to try and show up with my play, and it was nice to be out there with the guys and get a win.”
However, the boos were mostly drowned out by cheers when he scored and when PA announcer Erich Freiny announced his goal.
"It felt good to score; every time you score in the NHL, it's a good feeling," Larkin said. "And it's a hard thing to do. I think the way it was going for early, we'll take any kind of goal...nice to chip in for the team."
According to head coach Todd McLellan, Larkin simply getting back to doing his job of being a professional hockey player is what he and the club needed.
"It was a team win, and Dylan did what Dylan needed to do," McLellan said. "Sometimes you just need to get back to playing hockey. What happened and all this stuff, it’s enough already. Just go play hockey - and that’s what he did.”
Larkin was involved in a melee at the end of the second period as several of his teammates dropped the gloves with Senators players. Near the benches, Ottawa forward Nick Cousins even taunted Larkin over having his captaincy stripped as the two heatedly exchanged words.
Larkin, who has picked up a handful of fighting majors during his career, did consider dropping the gloves and completing what would have been a Gordie Howe hat trick: a goal, an assist and a fight.
"I tried to," Larkin said with a smile. "I got jumped from behind and that didn't last too long. That's not really my role or something I've done in a while, but it was important to do it for other guys."
The Red Wings can get back to the .500 mark when they host the Seattle Kraken at home on Friday evening.
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