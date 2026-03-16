"Got to Get Him Firing the Puck": McLellan Calls for More Shots From Raymond

It goes without saying that the Detroit Red Wings will look to the players available to shoulder the offensive load in the absence of the club’s top two centers, Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp, both of whom are sidelined with lower-body injuries.
One such player they're relying on is Lucas Raymond, who managed to break a five-game goalless drought on Saturday evening against the Dallas Stars, scoring the game-tying goal in the third period.
But before Saturday, Raymond had gone pointless in his previous four games, three of which were regulation losses.
Raymond has shown he’s more than capable of filling up the scoresheet, but during this crucial stretch of the schedule, when every point in the standings matters, his club needs more production from him.
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When discussing the need for Raymond to utilize his shot, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan was candid — they need to see it more.
“You bet I am, he's 92nd in shots on goal heading into the game in Dallas, and he shouldn't be in there," he said when asked if he's leaning on Raymond to shoot more. "He should be in the top 50 at least, top 40 in my opinion, with the amount of ice time and opportunities, the looks at the net."
"He's got such a good shot, but he spends a little too much time sometimes trying to improve the angle," he continued. "I think he can beat goaltenders by shooting it from where the open ice is. It's a hard thing to get into a player."
Forward Alex DeBrincat, who leads the Red Wings with 33 goals scored, is seventh overall in total shots on goal with 228. Raymond is tied for 92nd overall in the NHL with 142 total shots, a number McLellan feels is far too low for a player with his offensive abilities.
“I don't think Lucas Raymond should be 100 shots behind him, by any means," McLellan said. "We've got to get him firing the puck.”
It was around this point in 2024 that Raymond truly began to emerge as one of the game’s rising stars, delivering clutch performances down the stretch for the Red Wings.
That run included a hat trick against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the dramatic game-tying and game-winning goals against the Montreal Canadiens in the second-to-last game of the season, keeping Detroit’s playoff hopes alive.
With Larkin and Copp sidelined and points at a premium, the Red Wings are depending on Raymond to deliver the kind of scoring touch he's been proven to possess.
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