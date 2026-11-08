"Got To Get Hungrier" Red Wings Sputter On Offense During 4-0 Shutout Loss To Avalanche

"We’re playing some really good teams right now, but that shouldn’t be an excuse. We've got to find a way to just concentrate on the positives of the good things we’ve done, a lot of good 5-on-5 defense today and in the Vegas game, and then we just got to find a way to get some offense going," Copp said. "But the quicker we end plays in our D zone, the more time we'll spend in the offensive zone."

