"Gotta Take It Up A Notch": Red Wings Looking For More Production From Nate Danielson

Detroit Red Wings
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Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Oct 12, 2026 8:58 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 8:58 PM
Updated Oct 12, 2026 9:36 PM
While Nate Danielson has skated with a revolving door of teammates so far this season, it's clear the Red Wings want him to pick up the pace offensively.
Offense has been hard to come by so far in the early goings of the 2026-27 NHL season for the Detroit Red Wings, who are off to a 1-3-1 start following their second shutout setback on Saturday evening.
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler turned aside all 30 shots that he faced from the Red Wings in regulation and overtime, and also denied all six Detroit players he faced in the subsequent shootout.
The final save that he made that capped the victory for the Canadiens was on forward Nate Danielson, who made the roster out of Training Camp and the preseason.
But through his first five games, Danielson has a single assist while averaging just under 10 minutes of ice time per game; he appeared in 28 NHL games last season, scoring twice and adding five assists before being returned to the American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.
During the 2026 Prospects Tournament, Griffins head coach Dan Watson said he'd like to see Danielson be more selfish with the puck and shoot more, something Danielson acknowledged he could improve upon.
"I think I could probably shoot a bit more," Danielson said after practice on Monday. "I think probably, depending on who I'm playing with, I could definitely create some more O-zone time and get in front of the net a little more and create some more opportunities that way."
According to head coach Todd McLellan, Danielson's presence on the roster is something they came into Training Camp expecting - and now that he's achieved that goal, it's time for him to start finding his name more consistently on the scoresheet.
"Danny has come in, and he's done what we thought he'd do; he made the team. We expected him to make the team," McLellan said. "And now, he's gotta take it up a notch, I'd say. He's got to perform at a higher level, or else we're expecting too much from him."
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While playing on the fourth line, Danielson has skated with a revolving door of linemates so far this season, including Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Mason Appleton, Carter Mazur, and Sheldon Dries.
According to McLellan, this has made it difficult to develop the consistency and rhythm that come from playing alongside the same forwards. Still, ultimately, Danielson needs to start meeting the offensive expectations that come with being selected ninth overall in the NHL Draft.
"He's had to deal with some tough things that aren't his fault, but overall, we'd like to see him pick it up and contribute a little more offensively," McLellan said. "It's what he's been able to do in the past; we expect that here."
Before suffering a season-ending injury in mid-February of last season, Danielson appeared in 18 games with the Griffins in 2025-26, scoring three goals and 12 assists. The previous season, in his first full AHL campaign, he played 71 games and scored 12 goals while adding 27 assists.
While Danielson is known as a defensively responsible center, it's clear the Red Wings want him to make a greater offensive impact.
Danielson and the Red Wings next face the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.
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