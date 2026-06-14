Grading 100 Years of Detroit Red Wings Jerseys: The Best and Worst Sweaters in Franchise History
With 100 years now officially in the books, it is the perfect time to look back at the hits and misses in franchise history.
Now that the Detroit Red Wings have completed their 100th season, the organization can look back on a century of hockey in Detroit with the kind of perspective that only time can provide.
The centennial year brought with it celebrations, alumni appearances, community events and, perhaps most visibly, one of the most talked-about jersey reveals in recent NHL memory. With all of that fresh in mind, it is the right moment to revisit some of the most iconic and most criticized sweaters the franchise has ever put on the ice.
BEST: Classic Home and Away (2007-Present)
Few jerseys in professional sports carry the staying power of the Red Wings' classic home and away sweaters. The Winged Wheel is universally regarded as one of the finest logos in all of sports, carrying with it the industrial soul of Detroit and the Motor City identity that defines the city. The minor tweaks made over the decades have managed to keep the look feeling fresh without ever straying from what makes it timeless. Simplicity does not always work in jersey design, but these sweaters get every detail right, from the sleeve striping to the clean numbering and nameplates. A benchmark for the league.
WORST: Reverse Retro (2021)
The classic home and away sweaters work because of their red and white color scheme, which is exactly what made this one fall flat. The grey accents in place of red gave the jersey a washed-out quality on the ice, making it look closer to a practice sweater than a game uniform. The decision to reintroduce red into the pants only added to the confusion of the overall look. A rare swing and a miss for a franchise that has generally handled its identity with care.
BEST: Winter Classic (2014)
A complete home run for the franchise. The Red Wings set a standard with this jersey for how memorable and meaningful an outdoor game uniform could be. It became a staple of the hockey community almost immediately, a regular sight in the stands at Little Caesars Arena and a fan-favorite option in the EA Sports NHL video game series for years after. It remains one of the more celebrated one-off jerseys in recent league history.
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WORST: Stadium Series (2025)
The most recent addition to Detroit's alternate rotation is one that many fans would already prefer to forget. The script "Detroit" lettering across the front is a bold swing that has some merit as a standalone design concept, but the wings on the helmets turned more than a few heads for the wrong reasons. The stripe running down the middle of the uniform gave it a football jersey feel that never quite worked on the ice, and the player socks offered almost nothing in terms of creative detail, leaving the entire package feeling unfinished and disjointed. After the elegance of the centennial sweater, the contrast could not have been starker.
BEST: Centennial Jersey (2025-26)
The centennial sweater was a masterclass in thoughtful design, using the iconic Winged Wheel as its centerpiece while reaching deep into franchise history for every supporting detail. The number font drew from the Detroit Cougars' "Barber Pole" uniform of 1927-28, the sleeve and hem striping paid tribute to the Detroit Falcons uniforms from 1930 to 1932, and the "Cougar D" logo appeared on the front leg of the solid-red pants.
Brown gloves brought back the feel of hockey's earliest era, while the inside hem listed all 11 of Detroit's Stanley Cup-winning years. A matte red helmet, worn for the first time in franchise history, completed the look. It felt genuinely historic rather than like a marketing exercise, and for a franchise celebrating 100 years, that distinction meant everything.
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