Grading 100 Years of Detroit Red Wings Jerseys: The Best and Worst Sweaters in Franchise History

The most recent addition to Detroit's alternate rotation is one that many fans would already prefer to forget. The script "Detroit" lettering across the front is a bold swing that has some merit as a standalone design concept, but the wings on the helmets turned more than a few heads for the wrong reasons. The stripe running down the middle of the uniform gave it a football jersey feel that never quite worked on the ice, and the player socks offered almost nothing in terms of creative detail, leaving the entire package feeling unfinished and disjointed. After the elegance of the centennial sweater, the contrast could not have been starker.