Grand Rapids Griffins Suddenly Forced To Postpone Friday Evening Game

The Grand Rapids Griffins have set all kinds of AHL records this season, including becoming the first AHL team in over 30 years to have clinched a postseason spot in the month of February.
However, their scheduled tilt against the Milwaukee Admirals, the AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, was postponed on Friday evening because of unsafe ice conditions.
In a statement, the Griffins announced that the contest was being pushed to a later date and that fans who held tickets for the event would have them honored.
"The Grand Rapids Griffins’ home game tonight against the Milwaukee Admirals has been postponed due to unsafe ice conditions at Van Andel Arena," the Griffins announced. "The game will be rescheduled for a to-be-determined date.
"All tickets will be honored and further information regarding rescheduling or ticket options will be communicated directly to fans."
When the announcement was made, fans were irritated, as captured by Griffins beat reporter Elaine Shircliff.
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