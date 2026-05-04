Griffins Add Former Third-Round Red Wings Pick On PTO

Swedish forward Noah Dower-Nilsson joins Grand Rapids as a high-skill reinforcement, bringing SHL experience to the lineup as the Griffins battle through a pivotal division semifinal playoff series.
On Monday, the Grand Rapids Griffins bolstered their roster by adding Swedish forward Noah Dower-Nilsson on a professional tryout, giving the club another highly regarded young piece as they look to make a deeper postseason run.
Dower-Nilsson, 21, was originally selected in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings and recently signed a three-year entry-level contract with the organization in early April, set to begin next season. His arrival in Grand Rapids marks his first step into North American professional hockey after developing in Sweden.
The 6-foot left winger is coming off a full season with Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League, where he recorded six goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 48 regular-season games. He added four points in six playoff appearances and was part of Frölunda’s championship run in the Champions Hockey League in 2026.
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Over four seasons in the SHL from 2022 to 2026, Dower-Nilsson totaled 28 points in 91 career games, steadily earning more responsibility while playing against top professional competition in Europe.
His addition comes at a pivotal time for Grand Rapids. After being stunned in Game 1 of their division semifinal series by the Manitoba Moose, the Griffins responded with a 2–0 victory in Game 2 to even the series. The organization hopes Dower-Nilsson’s skill and hockey sense can provide an additional spark as the playoffs continue.
The Griffins already feature a deep pool of prospects, including goaltender Sebastian Cossa and skaters Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Carter Mazur, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka, all part of Detroit’s growing pipeline of young talent. Dower-Nilsson's PTO offers a chance to acclimate to the North American game before his Red Wings contract officially kicks in.
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